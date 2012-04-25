BRIEF-Minaya Capital acquires minority stake in United Game Tech plc.
* In 2015, UGT achieved sales of 110 million euros ($116.88 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Apr 25 Korea Exchange Bank
* Moody's Disclosures on Credit Rating of Korea Exchange Bank
* In 2015, UGT achieved sales of 110 million euros ($116.88 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CARACAS, Feb 14 An associate of Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami has denied drug trafficking after the United States blacklisted both men in the Trump administration's first move against the socialist government.