(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 07- Fitch Ratings has upgraded JLOC 37, LLC's class A1
through B2 notes due January 2015, downgraded the class D1 and
D2 notes and affirmed the rest. The transaction is a Japanese
multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are
as follows:
JPY12,148m* Class A1 notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'A-sf';
Outlook Stable
EUR3m* Class A2 notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'A-sf';
Outlook Stable
JPY4,588m* Class B1 notes upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf';
Outlook Stable
EUR3m* Class B2 notes upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf';
Outlook Stable
JPY4,066m* Class C1 notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery
Rating revised to 'RR1' from 'RR4'
EUR5m* Class C2 notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating
revised to 'RR1' from 'RR4'
JPY4,646m* Class D1 notes downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf';
Recovery Rating revised to 'RR4' from 'RR5'
EUR1m* Class D2 notes downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf';
Recovery Rating revised to 'RR4' from 'RR5'
*as of 6 October 2011
The upgrade of the class A1 through B2 notes reflects the
substantial principal repayment of the notes. Since the previous
rating action in October 2010, workout activity for defaulted
underlying loans in this transaction has progressed
significantly and property sales proceeds have been, or will be,
applied to repay the note principal on a sequential basis. In
addition, one performing loan with the balance of more than
JPY10bn was prepaid in full in September 2011 and the repayment
proceeds will be applied to the note principal repayment on a
pro rata basis at the next payment date in October 2011. Fitch
expects the class A1 and A2 notes are likely to be paid in full
by end-H112.
The downgrade of the class D1 and D2 notes reflects Fitch's
view that principal loss on the notes is inevitable as the final
phase of workout activity for one defaulted loan approaches. Six
out of seven properties backing one underlying loan that
defaulted in March 2009 were sold in September 2011. Although
the total sales value of the six properties was much higher than
Fitch's expectation, the agency believes that the sales proceeds
of one remaining property are unlikely to be sufficient to repay
the defaulted underlying loan in full, taking into account the
property sales activity to date, based on the report from the
servicer. This means the loan loss is likely to hit the class D1
and D2 notes.
At closing the notes were ultimately secured by 10 loans
collateralised by 61 properties. The transaction is currently
secured by three defaulted loans backed by a total of six real
estate properties, in addition to property sales proceeds and
fully prepaid principal funds of one loan.