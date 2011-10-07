(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 07- Fitch Ratings has upgraded JLOC 37, LLC's class A1 through B2 notes due January 2015, downgraded the class D1 and D2 notes and affirmed the rest. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:

JPY12,148m* Class A1 notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR3m* Class A2 notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable

JPY4,588m* Class B1 notes upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR3m* Class B2 notes upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY4,066m* Class C1 notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating revised to 'RR1' from 'RR4'

EUR5m* Class C2 notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating revised to 'RR1' from 'RR4'

JPY4,646m* Class D1 notes downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Rating revised to 'RR4' from 'RR5'

EUR1m* Class D2 notes downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Rating revised to 'RR4' from 'RR5'

*as of 6 October 2011

The upgrade of the class A1 through B2 notes reflects the substantial principal repayment of the notes. Since the previous rating action in October 2010, workout activity for defaulted underlying loans in this transaction has progressed significantly and property sales proceeds have been, or will be, applied to repay the note principal on a sequential basis. In addition, one performing loan with the balance of more than JPY10bn was prepaid in full in September 2011 and the repayment proceeds will be applied to the note principal repayment on a pro rata basis at the next payment date in October 2011. Fitch expects the class A1 and A2 notes are likely to be paid in full by end-H112.

The downgrade of the class D1 and D2 notes reflects Fitch's view that principal loss on the notes is inevitable as the final phase of workout activity for one defaulted loan approaches. Six out of seven properties backing one underlying loan that defaulted in March 2009 were sold in September 2011. Although the total sales value of the six properties was much higher than Fitch's expectation, the agency believes that the sales proceeds of one remaining property are unlikely to be sufficient to repay the defaulted underlying loan in full, taking into account the property sales activity to date, based on the report from the servicer. This means the loan loss is likely to hit the class D1 and D2 notes.

At closing the notes were ultimately secured by 10 loans collateralised by 61 properties. The transaction is currently secured by three defaulted loans backed by a total of six real estate properties, in addition to property sales proceeds and fully prepaid principal funds of one loan.