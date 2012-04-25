BRIEF-Minaya Capital acquires minority stake in United Game Tech plc.
* In 2015, UGT achieved sales of 110 million euros ($116.88 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 - Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 notes' ratings will not be affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing series of notes to a total of EUR745.8m. Fitch notes that the series amounts will be increased effective 25 April 2012.
The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:
Series 2010-1: EUR43,600,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR155,500,000
Series 2010-2: EUR43,600,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR155,500,000
Series 2010-4: EUR43,600,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR155,500,000
Series 2011-1: EUR29,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR102,900,000
Series 2011-2: EUR21,800,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR76,900,000
Following the top-up, the total amounts of the series are still below the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see 'Fitch Affirms VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 Notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable', dated 25 November 2011, available on www.fitchratings.com).
Further transaction research is available at www.fitchratings.com.
* In 2015, UGT achieved sales of 110 million euros ($116.88 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CARACAS, Feb 14 An associate of Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami has denied drug trafficking after the United States blacklisted both men in the Trump administration's first move against the socialist government.