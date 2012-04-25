(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned STFCL DA January 2012-01 - an ABS transaction - final ratings as follows:

INR2,269.1m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR213.3m second loss credit facility (SLCF): 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The used and new commercial vehicle loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL, rated 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable).

The final rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of November 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of November 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final ratings are based on STFCL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided.

The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR2,269.1m, as of the cut-off date of 31 December 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement equalled 12.90% of the principal outstanding, consisting of a first loss credit facility (FLCF) of 3.50% and an SLCF of 9.40%, as of the cut-off date. The FLCF is provided by the originator in the form of fixed deposits with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited ('AA'/Negative/'F1+') with lien marked in favour of the assignee representative for the benefit of the assignee. The SLCF is provided in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by ICICI Bank Ltd. ('BBB-'/Stable).

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating levels.

