Apr 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned STFCL DA January 2012-01 - an ABS transaction - final
ratings as follows:
INR2,269.1m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR213.3m second loss credit facility (SLCF): 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The used and new commercial vehicle loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL, rated 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable).
The final rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and
principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of November 2016, in accordance with
the transaction documentation. The final rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of
principal by the scheduled maturity date of November 2016, in accordance with the transaction
documentation. The final ratings are based on STFCL's origination, servicing, collection and
recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit
enhancement provided.
The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of
INR2,269.1m, as of the cut-off date of 31 December 2011. In this transaction, the credit
enhancement equalled 12.90% of the principal outstanding, consisting of a first loss credit
facility (FLCF) of 3.50% and an SLCF of 9.40%, as of the cut-off date. The FLCF is provided by
the originator in the form of fixed deposits with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation
Limited ('AA'/Negative/'F1+') with lien marked in favour of the assignee
representative for the benefit of the assignee. The SLCF is provided in the form of an
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by ICICI Bank Ltd. ('BBB-'/Stable).
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's
financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of
key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base
values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment
rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was
sufficient for the current rating levels.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites,
