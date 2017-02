(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 07- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's nuFuture Digital (India) Limited (nFDIL) additional USD15m ECB loan National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' rating.

nFDIL's other ratings are as follows:

- INR650m term loan: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR1,000m term loan: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

nFDIL (previously known as Erudite Knowledge Services) is a technology service provider for the retail chain of the Future group and other organised retailers.

For further details, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled, "'Fitch BBB-(ind)' Ratings for nuFuture Digital (India) ", dated 26 August 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.