Summary analysis -- Enterprise Inns PLC --------------------------- 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Drinking places

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2011 B/-- B/--

14-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--

02-Feb-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

23-Jan-2009 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on U.K. tenanted public house (pub) operator Enterprise Inns PLC (ETI; the company) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile and fair business risk profile.

ETI's financial risk profile is constrained by tight headroom under banking covenants, reliance on ongoing disposal proceeds to meet debt amortizations and dependence on dividends from its Unique Pub Finance Co. PLC (Unique) securitization to maintain covenant compliance. These factors are partially tempered by the group's (ETI's and Unique's) asset backing, and management's ongoing actions to reduce debt.

The group's business risk profile is constrained by exposure to U.K. consumers' discretionary spending and structural issues in the U.K. tenanted pub sector. These structural issues include an oversupply of pubs, downward pressure on pub valuations and rental incomes, falling on-trade beer volumes, growth in off-trade sales with more consumers entertaining at home, rising alcohol excise duties, and changing consumer preferences. These weaknesses are offset by ETI's scale and market share, its predominantly high-quality estate of tenanted pubs, and strong operating margins.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case scenario for the financial year ending Sept. 30, 2013 (financial 2013) forecasts a 5% fall in both revenues and Standard & Poor'-adjusted EBITDA to about GBP660 million and GBP335 million, respectively. The forecast falls are primarily the result of ETI's disposal of an estimated 300 pubs in financial 2013. The operating environment for tenanted pub operators is likely to remain challenging, in our view, and we forecast low single-digit negative like-for-like sales across the whole ETI estate.

However, we anticipate positive like-for-like sales growth for approximately 75% of ETI's pubs where the tenant has been in place for more than one year. This indicates to us stabilization in operating performance. Beyond 2013, we expect the pace of the ongoing decline in ETI's revenues and EBITDA over the past few years to slow, as the rationalization of the estate comes to a close. The smaller estate of about 5,200 pubs in 2015, down from 7,800 pubs in 2008, is likely to generate annual income of about GBP625 million and adjusted EBITDA of about GBP300 million.

For the financial year to Sept. 30, 2012, like-for-like total income across the estate fell by 1.2% compared to a fall of 4.3% for the same period of the previous year. ETI delivered revenue of GBP692 million and adjusted EBTIDA of GBP352 million. Net income per pub rose by 3% to GBP65,900 from GBP64,200 in 2011. The annual valuation of the pub estate resulted in a 2% fall in values (4% fall in 2011).

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

For financial 2013, we forecast reduced leverage, with adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 8.5x, down from 8.8x currently. We base our forecasts on our assumption that ETI will achieve a further GBP150 million of asset disposals following GBP208 million of disposals in 2012. We forecast that ETI will generate free operating cash flow of GBP50 million after capital expenditure (capex) of GBP65 million, and that adjusted EBITDA interest coverage will be 1.7x. On a deconsolidated basis, excluding the Unique securitization, EBITDA interest coverage should be about 2.5x. We consider these ratios to be commensurate with the current 'B' rating.

In financial 2012, ETI repaid GBP129 million of its bank facility that expires in December 2013 and reduced the balances on its Unique securitization bonds by GBP181 million using operating cash flow and net proceeds from its GBP208 million of property sales. ETI also refinanced GBP220 million of the bank facility early under a forward-start agreement. This leaves GBP115 million to be repaid from asset disposals and operating cash flow by December 2013 against the current drawn balance of GBP335 million.

ETI's capital structure is supported by its property portfolio of 6,060 public houses valued at GBP4.3 billion (excluding lotting premium) against consolidated debt of GBP2.7 million. This gives ETI a loan-to-value ratio of 63%. The company's strong asset base gives it financial flexibility to manage liquidity, which we assess as "less than adequate", and a financial risk profile which we assess as "highly leveraged."

Liquidity

We view ETI's liquidity as "less than adequate" as defined in our criteria. We base our opinion primarily on the company's limited headroom under bank covenants, while taking into account its debt amortization profile and reliance on pub sales to meet debt repayments. We forecast that the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months.

We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Our forecast that headroom under financial covenants for ETI's bank facility could not withstand a fall in EBITDA of 15% over the next 12 months.

-- Our forecast of positive operating cash flows of about GBP50 million and GBP150 million from pub disposals in financial 2013.

-- Cash of GBP95 million (all but GBP25 million of which is held within the Unique securitization) and GBP54 million of committed undrawn credit lines at ETI (plus Unique's GBP190 million committed liquidity facility).

-- GBP65 million of capex.

-- The need for ETI to reduce bank debt by GBP115 million by the time the current facility expires in December 2013.

-- GBP11 million of amortization requirements in the Unique securitization in financial 2013.

ETI's bank facility is subject to financial covenants, headroom under which we view as tight (less than 15% headroom). Covenant compliance is reliant on ETI having access to dividends from Unique, which would cease if Unique's debt service coverage ratio were to fall to less than 1.5x. ETI has prepaid and cancelled the Unique securitization bonds so it is now more than one year ahead of the amortization schedule. Providing ETI can meet all ongoing amortization requirements and remains one year ahead of schedule, the company should maintain sufficient headroom under Unique's debt service ratio. We therefore consider that the risk of a dividend lock-up in Unique has significantly reduced.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the GBP1.185 billion corporate bonds secured on a pool of pub assets is 'BB-', two notches above the corporate credit rating on ETI. The recovery rating on this debt is '1', reflecting our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the event of a payment default.

Secured bondholders benefit from a first-ranking fixed charge on a freehold interest in a pool of pub properties valued at GBP1.949 billion at Sept. 30, 2012 (about GBP1.7 billion excluding the 15% lotting premium representing the likely increase in value if the pubs were sold en masse). In addition, bondholders have a second-lien floating charge on the asset pool that secures the bank debt. The bond documentation includes asset coverage covenants of 1.5x on the bonds maturing in 2014, 2021, and 2025, and of 1.67x on the bonds maturing in 2018 and 2031. The headroom under these covenants is minimal, as per the company's policy not to over-collateralize the bonds.

The major driver of our hypothetical default scenario is continuing adverse macroeconomic and tax conditions for pubs in the U.K. These conditions would dampen consumer spending, increase pressure on tenants' solvency, and potentially reduce pub valuations and--subsequently--collateralization.

We calculate a stressed valuation of about GBP1.3 billion for the pool of assets securing the bonds by applying a 25% haircut to the current value of the bonds pool. (This value excludes the lotting premium, which is included in the covenant calculations, except for the bonds maturing in 2014). We therefore do not assume material disposals of the pubs against which the bonds are secured on our path to default. Although we do not explicitly factor it into our valuation, if the value of the pledged assets were to decline significantly, ETI might have some flexibility to top up the bond collateral with assets from its bank facility pool (if the bank debt stays over-collateralized, as it currently is).

We could revise the issue and recovery ratings on the corporate bonds in the event of unexpected changes to our valuation assumptions, including the market for large portfolios of pub properties becoming significantly less liquid.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of ETI's improved liquidity position, our forecast of a slowdown in the decline of its revenues and earnings, and the company's ability to generate positive free operating cash flow. ETI is focusing on debt reduction and is managing its high leverage by reducing debt through asset sales. Despite ETI's "less than adequate" liquidity, liquidity risks have receded due to early refinancing of the bank facility, avoidance of a dividend lock-up at Unique, and execution of its asset disposal strategy.

We could lower the ratings if liquidity were to weaken or if solo EBITDA interest coverage were to drop to less than 2x (adjusted consolidated interest coverage of less than 1.5x). This could result from a decline in revenues and earnings beyond our forecasts, Unique entering dividend lock-up, or ETI's inability to achieve budgeted asset disposals.

Ratings upside is limited, but would likely result from a sustained improvement in liquidity or a reduction in adjusted leverage on the back of improving operating performance and successful execution of the asset disposal strategy.