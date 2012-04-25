BRIEF-Palestine's Global United Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $630,937 versus $720,732 year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised the rating outlooks on three Indian information technology companies to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit ratings on these entities. The three companies are Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd .
The outlook revisions follow a similar action on the sovereign credit rating on India (BBB-/Negative/A-3) (see "Outlook On India Revised To Negative On Slow Fiscal Progress, Deteriorating Economic Indicators; 'BBB-' Rating Affirmed," published April 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Our ratings on Indian information technology companies reflect our 'BBB+' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of India. We could lower the ratings on these companies if we revise downward our T&C assessment. We could lower our T&C assessment if we downgrade the sovereign credit rating.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
* Quarter ended Dec 2016 net interest income 156.9 mlnn rupees versus 118.4 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Bank of Baroda Ltd, India's second-biggest state-controlled lender by assets, expects the rate of growth in bad loans to slow in the coming financial year, a senior banker said on Tuesday.