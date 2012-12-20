Dec 20 -

Summary analysis -- AvalonBay Communities Inc. -------------------- 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Virginia

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jul-1998 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

03-Apr-1998 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

Our ratings on AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) reflect the company's "strong" business risk profile supported by its high-quality, well-occupied apartment portfolio, which we believe will continue to exhibit good cash flow growth over the next 12-24 months. We view AVB's financial risk profile as "intermediate", based on the company's historically sound balance sheet management, notably its heavy issuance of common equity to fund capital needs (particularly its development activity). AVB has also demonstrated strong access to capital markets, which supports its "adequate" liquidity position.