(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd. (B+/Stable/--; cnBB/--) and on the company's U.S. dollar notes (B+; cnBB) are not immediately affected by the announcement that Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. (Chalco; BBB/Negative/--, cnA-) will buy 29.9% stake in Winsway and become its largest shareholder if the acquisition is completed. We expect that the "change of control triggering event" as defined in the offering memorandum of Winsway's US$500 million senior unsecured notes is unlikely to occur. A significant weakening of the company's credit profile is therefore unlikely. We also believe that potential competition from state-owned enterprises for end customers and railway capacity in China would decrease if the planned acquisition is completed.

On April 23, 2012, Winsway announced that Winsway Resources, a wholly owned investment holding company that Winsway's founder Wang Xingchun indirectly owns, plans to sell 1.128 billion shares of Winsway to Chalco.