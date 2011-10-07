(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 07- In a newly published report, Fitch Ratings says that any reduction in the Belgian authorities' propensity to support the banks would be negative for their IDRs. Given the current market turbulence, Fitch does not expect any change in the willingness of sovereigns to support banks in the short term, as indicated by the recent public statements regarding Dexia. However, longer-term, there is clear intent in developed markets to reduce implicit state support for banks in the medium term, and force shareholders and creditors to take losses, rather than taxpayers.

"Although the Belgian banking market benefits from significant deposits, the major banks' loan-to-deposit ratios are weaker than for the sector as a whole due to their significant international activities," says Alain Branchey, Senior Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "This situation was worse before the global financial crisis, but the major banks have been shedding businesses abroad, deleveraging and increasing efforts to attract deposits. The large Belgian banks have already virtually completed their 2011 funding programmes, but appetite for unsecured debt in 2012 may be more limited."

Dexia in particular remains highly reliant on capital markets with a large, albeit reduced, use of short-term funding causing structurally tight liquidity. The bank is preparing far reaching measures to address its structural funding and liquidity issues that have been exacerbated by the deteriorating operating environment and the volatility from the European sovereign debt crisis.

Fitch also believes growth prospects for banks are likely to be limited, in light of the maturity of the Belgian banking market and the weak economic outlook. Moreover, the major banks are reducing their activities by concentrating on their core franchises, which will reduce revenue.

