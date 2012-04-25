BRIEF-Palestine's Global United Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $630,937 versus $720,732 year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- NHPC Ltd. ---------------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/NR Country: India
Primary SIC: Electric Services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jan-2007 BBB-/NR BBB-/NR
02-Feb-2005 BB+/NR BB+/NR
===============================================================================
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $630,937 versus $720,732 year ago
* Quarter ended Dec 2016 net interest income 156.9 mlnn rupees versus 118.4 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Bank of Baroda Ltd, India's second-biggest state-controlled lender by assets, expects the rate of growth in bad loans to slow in the coming financial year, a senior banker said on Tuesday.