(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 07- Fitch Ratings has placed Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg's (DBIL) 'A+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of ratings is at the end of this comment.

The RWN follows the announcement on 06 October 2011 that Dexia has entered into exclusive negotiations to sell DBIL. DBIL's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor have been driven by an extremely high probability of support to Dexia, and in turn to DBIL, from the states of France ('AAA'/Stable), Belgium ('AA+'/Negative) and Luxembourg ('AAA'/Stable) if required. If Dexia sells DBIL, its ratings will no longer benefit from this expected support.

The rating action takes into account the Luxembourg minister of finance's statement about the domestic systemic importance of DBIL and the state's intention to take a minority stake in the bank The RWN will be resolved once the agency concludes its review of the impact of the sale of DBIL on its ratings.

The rating actions are as follows:

Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (DBIL):

Long-term IDR: 'A+' placed on RWN

Short-term IDR: 'F1+' placed on RWN

Senior debt: 'A+' placed on RWN

Market linked notes: 'A+emr' placed on RWN

Subordinated debt: 'A' remains on RWN

Hybrid securities: 'CCC' placed on RWN

Individual Rating: 'D' remains on RWN

Support Rating: '1' placed on RWN

Support Rating Floor: 'A+' placed on RWN

State guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA+'