Oct 07

-- Media reports suggest that HSBC is considering the sale of some Asia-based general insurance businesses, which would be consistent with the group's long-term strategic thinking.

-- It's unclear to us whether the sale will take place or, if it does, how it would be executed.

-- We are placing our 'AA' ratings on HSBC Insurance and Hang Seng GI and our 'A+' rating on HSBC Insurance Singapore on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The CreditWatch placements reflect the possibility that we may reduce the notches of group support for any or all of these entities.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it placed the following ratings on three Asia-based insurance subsidiaries of HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC; AA-/Stable/A-1+) on CreditWatch with negative implications:

-- the 'AA' long-term local currency counterparty credit and insurance financial strength ratings and 'cnAAA' Greater China credit scale rating on HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. (HSBC Insurance);

-- the 'AA' long-term local currency counterparty credit and insurance financial strength ratings and 'cnAAA' Greater China credit scale rating on Hang Seng General Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. (Hang Seng GI); and

-- the 'A+' long-term local currency counterparty credit and insurance financial strength ratings on HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (HSBC Insurance Singapore).

"We placed the ratings on CreditWatch to reflect our uncertainty over whether HSBC intends to sell some of its Asian general insurance businesses. In addition, if the group does plan to sell, it's unclear to us whether HSBC would sell the subsidiaries as books of business or as entire legal entities," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Clarkson. "We therefore consider it too early to review the notches of support that we have factored into the ratings on the entities under our group ratings methodology. We will use the CreditWatch period (i.e., three months) to explore the group's strategic thinking and consider the rating implications of any potential sale."

HSBC has made no announcement about what, if any, change it plans for its general insurance businesses. But media reports in recent weeks suggest that the group may be soliciting offers for some of its Asia companies. On May 11, 2011, HSBC group management explained to investors the group's strategy in some detail. In particular, management outlined the filters that it would use to evaluate the strategic fit and investment case for the group's various business activities in each of its many geographic regions. Since then, HSBC has made a series of specific announcements regarding restructurings, business closures, and divestments.

"We consider it plausible that the group may reduce its focus on general insurance underwriting, including in Asia. That's despite the satisfactory operating performances of HSBC Insurance, Hang Seng GI, and HSBC Insurance Singapore," said Mr. Clarkson.

HSBC sold its U.K. motor insurance underwriting business earlier this year. HSBC Insurance and HSBC Insurance Singapore are wholly owned subsidiaries of HSBC, and held via the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (AA/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cn-1+). Hang Seng GI is wholly owned by Hang Seng Bank Ltd . (AA/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cn-1+). HSBC Insurance and Hang Seng GI are both based in Hong Kong and undertake general insurance business. HSBC Insurance also writes some life business. HSBC Insurance Singapore is a composite insurer based in Singapore that undertakes mainly life business.

"The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we may reduce the notches of group support for any or all of the three Asian companies. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status within three months, once we learn more about the group's intent with regard to these companies and, if they are to be sold, how such a sale may be undertaken. We will consider the implications separately for each company, which could lead to different ratings actions on each," said Mr. Clarkson.

If the sale were to go ahead, we could lower the ratings on HSBC Insurance and Hang Seng GI by up to two notches because they currently benefit from two notches of group support. If a sale does not materialize, we could still lower the ratings if we consider that general insurance underwriting will play a less integral role in the group's strategy in the region, and therefore that a status as a "core" group member is no longer appropriate.

We currently factor three notches of support above the standalone credit profile into the ratings on HSBC Insurance Singapore. While it is possible that we would remove those notches if the entity were sold, we note that it is primarily a life assurance company. Since the rationale for a sale of HSBC life assurance assets is less obvious to us, we currently only apply one notch of downside risk to the rating on HSBC Insurance Singapore.

In all cases, we may affirm the ratings if the media reports prove unfounded and underwriting general insurance remains as important to HSBC's strategy in Hong Kong and Singapore as it does today.

