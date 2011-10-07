(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 07-

-- Greece-based glass container manufacturer Yioula Glassworks S.A. (Yioula) has failed to finalize the refinancing of its EUR15 million loan from Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) before its maturity on Sept. 26, 2011.

-- We are therefore lowering the long-term corporate credit rating on Yioula to 'SD' (selective default) from 'CCC+'.

-- At the same time, we are lowering our issue rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by Yioula and maturing in 2015 to 'CC' from 'CCC'.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Greece-based glass container manufacturer Yioula Glassworks S.A. (Yioula) to 'SD' (selective default) from 'CCC+'.

At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on Yioula's senior unsecured notes to 'CC' from 'CCC'.

The downgrades follow Yioula's failure to finalize the refinancing of its EUR15 million loan from Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus; CCC/Negative/C) before the loan's maturity on Sept. 26, 2011. We understand that the loan has matured but has not been repaid. So far, Piraeus has not recalled it, as negotiations surrounding a possible refinancing continue. However, Piraeus could recall the loan at any time. Yioula did not repay the loan's principal upon its maturity on Sept. 26, 2011. Under our criteria, this constitutes a payment default.

We assess Yioula's liquidity as weak under our criteria, due to the group's low cash balance and immediate refinancing needs, which are dependent on external funding from strained financial markets in Greece. As of June 30, 2011, Yioula reported total debt of about EUR296 million. Prospects for significant free operating cash flow generation remain limited, in our view, due to Yioula's heavy capital intensity, which exacerbates the group's dependence on external funding.

As of the end of June 2011, Yioula had about EUR17 million of undrawn credit lines under short-term revolving credit facilities totaling about EUR88 million, as well as cash of about EUR2 million. In our opinion, these sources of liquidity should be sufficient to meet short-term operating needs, provided that the group continues to successfully renew its credit lines. However, as Yioula's Piraeus loan has not been extended, we believe that these liquidity sources will be insufficient to cover uses (capital expenditures, working capital, interest, and debt repayments) over the next 12 months.

Management has stated that a term sheet has been drawn up to extend the EUR15 million Piraeus loan to June 2015 on an amortizing basis, but this extension is not yet finalized. We consider that successful late refinancing negotiations are not unusual for Yioula. However, as the bank loan's maturity date has now passed, there is a significant risk that it will not be extended at all or that it will only be extended for the short term. Furthermore, this failure to finalize a refinancing for the bank loan has negative implications for Yioula's future refinancing negotiations for its short-term credit lines, in our view.

We understand that management anticipates a successful extension of the Piraeus loan by the end of October 2011. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. We could raise the rating on Yioula and its senior unsecured notes should the Piraeus loan be successfully extended. The long-term corporate credit rating on Yioula would likely be raised to the 'CCC' category; however, any further rating actions would be dependent on our view of the group's liquidity.

