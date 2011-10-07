(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 07-

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a 'AAA' rating to Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF's inaugural issuance of French legislation-enabled covered bonds.

-- The outlook is stable.

-- The first issuance is a EUR750 million 10-year bullet maturity covered bond, from a program of up to EUR10 billion.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA' credit rating to the inaugural issuance of "Obligations Foncieres" (OFs; French legislation-enabled covered bonds) by Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF. The outlook is stable.

The first issuance is a EUR750 million 10-year bullet maturity OF. In total, Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF may issue up to EUR10 billion out of the program.

The OFs constitute unsubordinated senior obligations ("privileged obligations") and rank pari passu among themselves. This covered bond program is a complementary funding tool for Credit Mutuel Arkea's (CM Arkea; A+/Stable/A-1) assets to the traditional group funding. According to CM Arkea, the covered bond program is central to CM Arkea's strategy to develop the group in the public finance sector across the French territory, from its current regional focus on Brittany. The program also forms part of CM Arkea's liquidity management strategy. Liquidity management tools currently include unsecured note issuance, and an existing residential mortgage-backed covered bond program. In our view, CM Arkea Public Sector SCF is a financing tool for CM Arkea, although it is an independent operating subsidiary.

The issuer is set up as a "Societe de Credit Foncier" (SCF). Under the French law applicable to SCFs, the OF holders benefit from the privilege granted to these bonds over the SCF's eligible assets. If the issuer becomes insolvent, OFs and other privileged debts are paid in accordance with their payment schedule and have priority over any of the SCF's other debts or non-privileged creditors relating to those assets.

Under the French monetary and financial code (Code monetaire et financier), CM Arkea Public Sector SCF may grant or purchase exposures to public-sector entities, or other notes issued by a "fonds commun de creances" or equivalent that are secured by exposures to public-sector entities. The program has been designed to accommodate this business.

Under the terms of the program, CM Arkea Public Sector SCF issues OFs and uses the proceeds to fund a credit facility made available to CM Arkea. Advances made under this credit facility are secured by a pool of loans to French public-sector entities that meet the eligibility criteria of the Code monetaire et financier. Assets in the cover pool include loans originated by CM Arkea and by its subsidiary Banque Commerciale pour le Marche de l'Entreprise (BCME).

We have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided as of June 30, 2011, including the first 10-year maturity issuance of EUR750 million. We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, as outlined in our ALMM criteria(see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

