(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'AA-' long-term global scale and 'cnAAA' Greater China national scale issue ratings to the issue of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2 billion notes due 2015 by HSBC Bank PLC (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The issue is a drawdown under the bank's Debt Issuance Program. The notes will constitute direct, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

The issuance by HSBC Bank PLC is a further notable development in the "dim sum" market--the market for offshore Chinese RMB-denominated bonds. While the market remains small in absolute terms, we consider that its growth has been rapid since its inception in mid-2007 (see "Credit FAQ: What's Behind The Stellar Growth of the "Dim Sum" Bond Market?" published Oct. 20, 2011).

In issuing its first "dim sum" bond, HSBC Bank PLC joins the ranks of other major non-Chinese corporates such as Unilever PLC (A+/Stable/A-1, 'cnAAA'), McDonalds Corp. (A/Stable/A-1, 'cnAA+'), and Lloyds TSB Bank PLC (A/Stable/A-1, 'cnAA+'). In our view, the bond represents an important development as it is one of only a handful of "dim sum" bonds to be issued outside of Hong Kong.

