Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two real estate loans extended to GK Frangipani due April 2013 and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The transaction is a Japanese single-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:

JPY2bn* senior loan; affirmed at 'BBBsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

JPY0.2bn* mezzanine loan; affirmed at 'BBBsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

*as of 20 December 2012

The affirmations reflect Fitch's expectation that the rated loans are likely to be repaid in full in Q113, based on the current status of the sales activity on the remaining properties. Expected sales proceeds are more than enough to cover the outstanding loan balances. In addition, Fitch believes the equity investor in GK Frangipani has a strong incentive to avoid the default of the rated loans on or before legal final maturity.

The asset manager has sold many properties to date and as a result, the total outstanding balance of the rated loans has been reduced to 2% of its original balance and the Fitch LTV ratio is now around 15%.

Fitch first rated the transaction in January 2008. The rated loans were backed by one underlying loan asset collateralised by 41 properties at closing. The transaction is now ultimately backed by a total of 10 properties.