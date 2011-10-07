(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 07-
OVERVIEW
-- These rating actions are a result of our surveillance review of all the outstanding notes
issued by Chester Asset Receivables Dealings and Chester Asset Receivables Dealings Issuer
(together: Cards II).
-- We have affirmed all the outstanding notes issued by Cards II.
-- Chester Asset Receivables Dealings and Chester Asset Receivables Dealings Issuer comprise
a single credit card master trust (Cards II).
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all outstanding
notes issued by Chester Asset Receivables Dealings Issuer Ltd. and Chester Asset Receivables
Dealings (Cards II) (see list below).