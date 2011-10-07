(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- These rating actions are a result of our surveillance review of all the outstanding notes issued by Chester Asset Receivables Dealings and Chester Asset Receivables Dealings Issuer (together: Cards II).

-- We have affirmed all the outstanding notes issued by Cards II.

-- Chester Asset Receivables Dealings and Chester Asset Receivables Dealings Issuer comprise a single credit card master trust (Cards II).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all outstanding notes issued by Chester Asset Receivables Dealings Issuer Ltd. and Chester Asset Receivables Dealings (Cards II) (see list below).