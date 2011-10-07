(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 07- In a newly-published special report, Fitch Ratings sets out the reasoning supporting its policy on issuing unsolicited ratings or commentaries on structured finance transactions that it is not engaged to rate, noting a strong bias in favour of commentaries rather than ratings.

"The regulation in the US, and similar initiatives in Europe and beyond, is facilitating and encouraging the publication of alternative credit views on structured finance transactions from those of the mandated rating agencies," observes Ian Linnell, Global Head of Structured Finance at Fitch.

"However, timing and potential information constraints along with the economics of publishing unsolicited ratings make the publication of commentaries a more practicable avenue for most rating agencies to follow. Furthermore, they should satisfy the regulators' intentions," adds Mr Linnell.

In the report, Fitch notes that under the auspices of SEC Rule 17g-5, which came into force in June 2010, there have been no unsolicited ratings published by any of the major rating agencies. However, there have been nine unsolicited commentaries, including three by Fitch, two in the US and one in Europe. Although this figure may appear low, it partly reflects the continued depressed state of the primary markets.

"As a broader-based recovery becomes established, the volume of commentary is likely to increase. In addition, unsolicited commentary may become one of the primary mechanisms by which rating agencies - including new entrants - compete," concludes Mr Linnell.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report:

Unsolicted Comments Favoured Over Unsolicited Ratings here