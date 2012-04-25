The 11 financial institutions are:

Axis Bank Ltd. (BBB-/Negative/A-3)

Bank of India (BBB-/Negative/A-3)

HDFC Bank Ltd. (BBB-/Negative/A-3)

ICICI Bank Ltd. (foreign currency: BBB-/Negative/A-3)

IDBI Bank Ltd. (foreign currency: BBB-/Negative/A-3)

Indian Overseas Bank (BBB-/Negative/A-3)

Indian Bank (BBB-/Negative/A-3)

Infrastructure Development Finance Company Ltd. (BBB-/Negative/A-3)

State Bank of India (BBB-/Negative/A-3)

Syndicate Bank (BBB-/Negative/A-3)

Union Bank of India (BBB-/Negative/A-3)

The outlook revision follows a similar action on the sovereign credit rating on India (BBB-/Negative/A-3) (see "Outlook On India Revised To Negative On Slow Fiscal Progress, Deteriorating Economic Indicators; 'BBB-' Rating Affirmed," published April 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

The negative outlooks on the 11 financial institutions reflect the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on India. We could lower the ratings on these financial institutions if: (1) we lower the sovereign rating; or (2) the stand-alone credit profiles of these financial institutions deteriorate sharply; we believe that such deterioration is unlikely in most cases. We could revise the outlook to stable if we take a similar action on the sovereign rating.

Standard & Poor's does not rate Indian banks above the rating on the sovereign because of the direct and indirect influence that the sovereign in distress would have on a bank's operations, including its ability to service foreign currency obligations. In our view, the sovereign is able to influence Indian banks because: (1) the banks are subject to government policy and regulation; (2) they invest a significant portion of their funds in government securities; (3) a high proportion of their revenue comes from domestic operations; and (4) most of them are majority owned by the government.

The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk. In our view, India's economic resilience is constrained by: (1) its low-income though diverse and growing economy; and (2) weak foreclosure laws, which accentuate credit risk despite moderate private sector debt. On the other hand, the risk of imbalances is low. Regarding industry risk assessment, Indian banks benefit from high levels of stable, core customer deposits. Banking regulations are in line with international standards and the regulatory track records are moderately successful. However, disclosure standards are inadequate. Banks have moderate risk appetite and the industry is stable despite fragmentation. Nevertheless, directed lending and government-ownership create some market distortion.

