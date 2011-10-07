(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 07- Fitch Ratings says that the Bank of England's (BoE) announcement of GBP75bn of additional quantitative easing (QE) is a mitigant to the downside risks in the agency's UK growth forecast, rather than a reason to revise it upwards at this stage. Fitch rates the UK 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.

"Fitch's forecasts factor in an expectation of continuing loose monetary policy offsetting fiscal tightening," says Ed Parker, Managing Director in Fitch's European Sovereign group. "Yesterday's announcement is consistent with this, and underlines the Bank of England's willingness and ability to act to counter the impact of weakening global economic and financial conditions."

In its latest Global Economic Outlook (dated 3 October), Fitch revised downwards the UK's growth outlook for 2012 to 1.2% from 1.7%, with reduced export expectations, particularly driven by weaker euro zone demand, the key driver of the change. In addition to yesterday's announcement of additional QE, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday revised downwards its estimate for UK economic growth for Q211 to 0.1% from 0.2%. More dramatically, the ONS revised its estimates of the depth of the 2008-2009 recession to a 7.1% fall from 6.4%, although much of this reflected changes to its methodology.

Sterling's continued status as a reserve currency and strong track record in respect of government debt gives it better scope than many other economies to pursue QE without undermining the bond market's confidence, or stoking inflationary expectations. While a further round of QE may weaken sterling, Fitch expects the effect to be limited.

The BoE focused previous rounds of QE, totalling GBP200bn, on buying government bonds. In its most recent Quarterly Bulletin, the BoE attempted to determine the effectiveness of the policy to date. It found the most clear-cut evidence to be for a reduction in gilt yields of 100bps. It also found evidence that previous QE had added 1.5% to 2% to real GDP (and 0.75% to 1.5% to inflation), but noted that findings here were less clear-cut with many other variables influencing the outcomes.

Plans being floated by the UK government to intervene more directly to ease lending to corporates have the potential to encourage expansion in the sector, but only if they are appropriately targeted. The BoE previously engaged in corporate bond purchases as part of its Asset Purchase Facility scheme, but these purchases were focused on the bonds of large, typically highly-rated corporates such as BT Group plc ('BBB'/Stable) and Vodafone Group Plc ('A-'/Stable).

The corporate funding market is currently bifurcated, with investment-grade borrowers still able to borrow from the market and banks at or near record low all-in rates, but borrowers further down the credit spectrum are more challenged in both availability and pricing. A policy which effectively channels funding to the latter group, which includes high-yield borrowers and SMEs, could make a real difference to both liquidity and business investment by these companies.