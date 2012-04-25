(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
Ratings -- IDBI Bank Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: India
Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 456054
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jan-2007 --/-- BBB-/A-3
19-Apr-2006 --/-- BB+/B
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1.5 bil med-term note Prog 01/11/2010: sr
unsecd BBB- 27-Jan-2010
US$350 mil 4.75% med-term nts ser 1 due
02/05/2016 BBB- 29-Jul-2010
CNY650 mil 4.5% nts ser 002-1 due 11/18/2014 BBB- 14-Nov-2011
US$66.2 mil 2.3% (Dubai Branch) med-term nts
ser 3 due 03/04/2013 BBB- 29-Feb-2012
CHF110 mil 3.125% (Dubai branch) med-term nts
due 10/12/2015 BBB- 19-Mar-2012
US$1.5 bil med-term note Prog 01/11/2010: sub BB+ 27-Jan-2010
US$1.5 bil med-term note Prog 01/11/2010: jr
sub B+ 01-Dec-2011