(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Axis Bank Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 05463C
Mult. CUSIP6: 05463E
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
02-Aug-2006 BB+/B BB+/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR2 bil med-term note Prog : sr unsecd BBB- 30-Jan-2007
US$350 mil 5.25% med-term nts ser 1 due
09/30/2015 BBB- 22-Oct-2009
US$500 mil 4.75% med-term nts due 05/02/2016 BBB- 20-Oct-2010
US$500 mil 5.125% med-term nts due 09/05/2017 BBB- 27-Feb-2012
EUR2 bil med-term note Prog : sub BB+ 30-Jan-2007
EUR2 bil med-term note Prog : jr sub BB 30-Jan-2007
US NOTE ISSUANCE FACILITY CP prog auth amt
US$200 mil A-1 05-Oct-2010
(Gtd: Bank of America N.A.)
US$240 mil MTN/CP Prog Prog 07/06/2011: sr
unsecd A-1 04-Aug-2011
(LOC: Citibank N.A.)