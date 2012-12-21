LONDON Dec 21 Britain's BAE Systems said on Friday it signed a contract worth around 2.5 billion pounds ($4.07 billion) to supply Oman with aircraft.

The deal is BAE's first major contract win since talks collapsed on a $45 billion merger with the Franco-German maker of Airbus civilian jets, EADS, in October.

BAE said the contract provided for the delivery of 12 Typhoon and 8 Hawk aircraft to the Omani armed forces starting in 2017.

The company warned on Wednesday that its 2012 earnings could take a hit should it not reach an agreement with Saudi Arabia on the pricing of a key contract in the next two months.