Pimco Total Return Fund posts cash withdrawals of $1.6 bln in Jan
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 07- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Bank of Georgia (B/Positive/B) are not affected by the bank's announcement on Sept. 5, 2011 that it plans to establish a nonoperating holding company. The bank expects the holding company to hold the majority of its shares after a share exchange with its current owners is completed.
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
Feb 5 Nearly 100 companies, including some of high-tech's biggest names, joined a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing that it would give companies incentives to move jobs outside the United States.