(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
Summary analysis -- Korea Exchange Bank --------------------------- 21-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 500632
Mult. CUSIP6: 5006F0
Mult. CUSIP6: 5006F1
Mult. CUSIP6: 5006F2
Mult. CUSIP6: 5006F3
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Feb-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
22-Feb-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Outlook
The stable outlook on the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on Korea
Exchange Bank (KEB) reflects our view that the overall credit profile of the
bank and the parent group, Hana Financial Group (HFG), is likely to remain
stable despite an increasingly challenging operating environment,
characterized by potential pressure on the quality of household debt and
ongoing pressure on the real estate and construction and shipbuilding and
shipping sectors. We believe KEB will likely manage the potential rise in
credit costs with current preprovisioning profit levels.
We may raise the rating on KEB if it becomes an integral part of HFG and
maintains its strategic importance within HFG in the coming two years.
On the other hand, the rating on KEB may come under downward pressure if the
bank's or the group's asset quality deteriorates beyond our assumptions, or if
their capitalization deteriorates materially, especially resulting in a
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio below 5% at the group level.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its 'bbb' stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) on KEB on the 'bbb+' anchor rating, the bank's "adequate" business
position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, and
"average" funding and "adequate" liquidity.
Our bank criteria uses the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the
starting point in assigning an ICR. The anchor SACP for a bank operating only
in Korea is 'bbb+'. The BICRA score reflects our evaluation of economic risk.
We view Korea as a resilient and diverse economy with relatively strong growth
prospects and few economic imbalances. Nonetheless, we believe high leverage
in the private sector could pressure asset quality in the banking system if a
sharp interest hike occurs amid an inflationary environment. With regard to
industry risk, we view the Korean banking industry as underpinned by strong
domestic funding, counterbalanced by some reliance on foreign-currency
wholesale funding. We also view Korean banks' risk appetite as moderate, and
the banking regulations comparable to international standards, although we
regard the track record as mixed.
We expect KEB's business position to remain at "adequate," as KEB will likely
maintain its current level of profitability in the coming two years. KEB has
increased its focus on loan growth, as evidenced by faster-than-peer loan
growth so far this year, and this has pressured its net interest margin.
However, we expect the bank to maintain adequate underwriting standards,
limiting significant increase in credit costs, amid a broadly stable
competitive landscape of the Korean banking system. The Korean government
established KEB in 1967 as a bank specializing in foreign exchange and
international trade finance. The bank has been the dominant player in these
fields since its privatization in 1989, as shown by its about 50% share of the
Korean foreign exchange market. Nonetheless, KEB is challenged to improve its
relatively small overall market position compared to major domestic banks. KEB
is the fifth-largest bank among a total seven national commercial banks in
terms of asset size, accounting for about 4% of total deposits in the domestic
banking sector. Compared with its major bank rivals, the bank has relatively
few retail branches and a weaker brand image as a consumer bank. HFG acquired
KEB in February 2012, and the new management team has set its strategic focus
to increase its loans to large corporates, partly leveraging off of its
existing relationships with corporates. While we view that such a strategy
could result in potentially higher costs amid challenging economic conditions,
KEB will likely maintain its current level of profitability and asset quality
measures through adequate underwriting standards. We note that while KEB has a
relatively high portion of corporate exposure, including real estate and
construction, the bank has maintained adequate level of asset quality measures
in the past several years. In addition, we expect to see some modest revenue
synergy between Hana and KEB, but we believe cost synergy will likely take
some time to materialize as HFG's agreement with KEB's labor union to run Hana
and KEB as separate entities for five years, is likely to slow down
organization restructuring and cost rationalization.
We view KEB's capital and earnings as "moderate." KEB's RAC ratio before
diversification and concentration adjustments was moderate at Dec. 31, 2011,
and we expect it remain in the 6%-7% range in the coming 18 months. We also
regard HFG's capitalization as moderate after factoring in the KEB
acquisition. We believe that earnings capacity, excluding one-off items such
as significant gains from the sale of securities, is moderate and is unlikely
to build up a significant buffer. KEB's quality of capital is also good, with
limited hybrid issues.
Our risk position assessment for KEB is "adequate," primarily reflecting our
view that the RAC ratio adequately captures loan exposure risks. Although KEB
has relatively high corporate exposure, including to real estate and
construction, the bank has maintained its asset quality measures fairly well.
The bank's nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.25% compared to a
domestic peer average of 1.56% at the end of September 2012. Credit losses
remained stable in 2012 compared to a year ago with an adequate level of
provisions, and we expect the bank to maintain its credit losses at a
manageable level in the coming one to two years.
KEB's funding is "average" and liquidity position is "adequate," in our
opinion. Its stable retail deposit base underpins its funding profile. KEB's
customer deposits account for roughly 80% of total funding, which is in line
with the major peer average. The bank also reported a loan-to-deposit ratio of
about 110% at Sept. 30, 2012, which is slightly higher than the domestic
commercial peer average of about 105%, but lower than the domestic bank peer
average of 120%. KEB's foreign currency funding, which stood at roughly 30% of
total funding by the first half of 2012 (compared with a domestic peer average
of about 14%), could pose a potential risk in an unfavorable foreign-currency
funding environment. One mitigating factor for foreign currency funding
related risk is that about 65% of KEB's foreign currency funding is deposits,
while its domestic peers' foreign currency funding is mainly from the
wholesale market. We also view the bank's liquidity as adequate, backed by a
sizeable amount of government bonds, cash, and interbank balances.
We view KEB as an important subsidiary of the enlarged HFG, and KEB could
benefit from potential support from the higher-rated Hana. We view Hana as
having "high" systemic importance in Korea. We believe KEB could receive
support from HFG, as a subsidiary with high importance.
We view that KEB could receive a one-notch uplift of its ICR given the
"moderately high" likelihood of government support, due to its "moderate"
systemic importance in Korea and our assessment of the government as "highly
supportive," but it is overshadowed by stronger support from HFG, which lifts
KEB's ICR by two-notches from its SACP.
