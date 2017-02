(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a 'A- (sf)' rating to BAA Funding's GBP180 million class A19 notes. The outlook is stable.

-- BAA Funding will use the proceeds from the issuance to refinance part of its existing bank debt.

-- This is a corporate securitization transaction that provides first-ranking security over the securitized assets that include Heathrow and Stansted airports and the Heathrow Express rail link.