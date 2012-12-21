(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has released the third issue
of its series of Japanese-language reports titled "Structured Finance Market Insights." In this
issue, we introduce some new issuances with unique features that we rated, as well as new trends
and topics of interest in global structured finance markets. This series is only available in
Japanese.
In the third issue, we introduce the following new, landmark transactions issued in global
markets that have unique features: (1) a U.S. megawatt solar power project finance deal; (2) a
U.S. securitization related to the purchase and leasing of aircraft engines; (3) a U.S.
project/infrastructure finance deal for air cargo facilities; (4) a Belgian covered bond
program; (5) a Panamanian covered bond program; (6) a U.S. asset-backed security (ABS), backed
by floor plan accounts between a lender and car dealers that were established to finance the
dealers' automobile inventories; and (7) a U.S. securitization backed by loans that finance
insurance premiums. In addition, the report provides a commentary on financing for renewable
energy projects in Japan.