Dec 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has released the third issue of its series of Japanese-language reports titled "Structured Finance Market Insights." In this issue, we introduce some new issuances with unique features that we rated, as well as new trends and topics of interest in global structured finance markets. This series is only available in Japanese.

In the third issue, we introduce the following new, landmark transactions issued in global markets that have unique features: (1) a U.S. megawatt solar power project finance deal; (2) a U.S. securitization related to the purchase and leasing of aircraft engines; (3) a U.S. project/infrastructure finance deal for air cargo facilities; (4) a Belgian covered bond program; (5) a Panamanian covered bond program; (6) a U.S. asset-backed security (ABS), backed by floor plan accounts between a lender and car dealers that were established to finance the dealers' automobile inventories; and (7) a U.S. securitization backed by loans that finance insurance premiums. In addition, the report provides a commentary on financing for renewable energy projects in Japan.