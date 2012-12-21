(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
Summary analysis -- Leningrad Oblast ------------------------------ 21-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Dec-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
24-Nov-2008 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
The ratings on northwestern Russia's Leningrad Oblast reflect our view of its
low budgetary flexibility and predictability within Russia's developing and
unbalanced institutional framework. They also reflect a need to address
federal initiatives to increase operating spending and finance infrastructure
development. Relatively low wealth levels in an international context and some
economic concentration further constrain the ratings. Good economic growth
prospects that should support sound budgetary performance, a very low debt
burden, and a consistently positive liquidity position support the ratings.
The oblast's wealth levels are modest compared with those of its international
peers. We estimate gross regional product (GRP) per capita at $11,700 for
2012. We note that the oblast is still subject to some economic concentration,
which leads to tax revenue volatility. We expect the oblast's 10 biggest
taxpayers to provide about 35% of tax revenues over the next three years.
Nevertheless, in our view, the oblast's favorable location on transit routes
to the EU, proximity to St. Petersburg, and continued inflows of investment
into its transport and energy infrastructure and manufacturing sector will
continue to support its GRP growth rate at about 5% annually in 2013-2015.
Over the longer term, these factors will likely result in a more diverse tax
base and contribute to improving wealth levels.
Like many Russian local and regional governments (LRGs), Leningrad Oblast
suffers from low budgetary flexibility. The oblast has very limited control
over its revenues, about 95% of which come from state-regulated taxes and
transfers from the federal government. It also has little leeway in managing
its expenditures, given the need to increase public sector salaries and
maintain infrastructure development. The unpredictable nature of the system
also limits the reliability of the oblast's medium-term planning.
We expect economic growth to support budget revenue growth over the next three
years. In 2012, the oblast's budget is likely to benefit from additional
payments from its largest taxpayers that have joined consolidated groups in
line with the new tax legislation. However, budgetary performance will likely
gradually weaken in 2013-2015 compared with 2010-2012 because the oblast will
have to continue to raise public sector salaries and subsidies to
municipalities and maintain its capital program. In our view, it remains to be
seen whether the oblast's new management team, appointed in 2012, can
constrain spending growth in 2014-2015, especially if faced with weaker tax
revenues than we currently forecast. Our base-case scenario assumes an
operating margin of 6% of operating revenues in 2012 and a slightly weaker
3%-5% in 2013-2015. The positive balance after capital accounts that the
oblast achieved in 2010-2011 will likely turn into a marginal deficit in 2012
that will widen to a still modest 4%-5% of total revenues in 2013-2015.
Consequently, we think Leningrad Oblast will start to gradually accumulate
direct debt in the next three years, while tax supported debt will remain low
but exceed 20% of consolidated operating revenues by the end of 2015.
Liquidity
We consider Leningrad Oblast's liquidity to be "positive," as our criteria
define the term. Our base-case scenario assumes that the oblast's average cash
reserves will exceed its debt service falling due in the next 12 months
throughout 2013, and that debt service will stay at a low 1%-3% of operating
revenues in 2013-2014.
In our base-case scenario we expect the oblast to rely on medium-term
borrowings and that its debt service will remain low over the next three
years, despite a likely gradual increase to about 4% of operating revenues in
2015. The oblast has no direct debt repayments due in 2013, and its Russian
ruble (RUB) 1.3 billion bonds outstanding mature in 2014. We expect the oblast
to rely on bank lending in 2012-2013 and to start issuing medium-term bonds in
2014.
In 2011, the oblast institutionalized a reserve fund. However, the fund is not
specifically aimed at debt service, and in our view it will not be sufficient
to compensate for tax revenue volatility over the next three years. The size
of the fund is set annually in the budget, and the oblast plans to maintain it
at about 1%-2% of operating revenues in 2013-2015.
Although Leningrad Oblast currently has fairly good access to bank lending, we
view its access to external liquidity as limited, as is the case for most
Russian LRGs, given the weaknesses of the domestic capital market, to which we
assign a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment score of '7', with '1' being
the lowest risk and '10' being the highest. (For more details see "Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia," published March 19, 2012 on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Recovery analysis
The rating on Leningrad Oblast's unsecured debt is 'BB+'. The '3' recovery
rating on this debt indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
for debtholders in an event of payment default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Leningrad Oblast's management can
maintain a sound budgetary performance and low debt burden in line with our
base-case scenario in 2013-2015 despite federal pressure to increase spending.
The outlook assumes that the oblast will rely on medium-term borrowings and
that its liquidity position will remain positive.
We could take a negative rating action within the next 12 months if the
oblast's operating performance weakens significantly such that its operating
margins decline to 0.5%-1% of operating revenues in 2013-2015 in line with our
downside-case scenario and if the resulting depletion of cash reserves or
rapid short-term debt accumulation leads to a weaker liquidity position.
We could take a positive rating action within the next 12 months if we
positively revise our assessment of the supportiveness and predictability of
Russia's system of intergovernmental relations or observe continuity and
institutionalization of the oblast's prudent financial management practices.
