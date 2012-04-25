BRIEF-Netsol Technologies Q2 adjusted gaap loss per share $0.09
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
Apr 25 -
Ratings -- VimpelCom Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Bermuda
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Jun-2011 BB/-- BB/--
