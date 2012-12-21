(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Rosinter Restaurants Holding's (Rosinter's) liquidity has improved after the company obtained long-term credit lines from its major banks to refinance its 2013 maturities.

-- We are revising our outlook on Rosinter to stable from negative and affirming the 'B-' long-term rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that available long-term committed credit lines and Rosinter's improved liquidity position offset the company's still weak operating performance and will support recovery of its restaurant business next year.

Rating Action

On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to stable from negative its outlook on Rosinter Restaurants Holding OJSC (Rosinter), Russia's largest casual dining restaurant chain. We affirmed the long-term corporate credit rating at 'B-'.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects Rosinter's improved liquidity position after the company obtained long-term credit lines from its major banks to refinance its 2013 maturities. As a result, we have revised our liquidity assessment on Rosinter from "weak" to "less than adequate". We note an improvement in the area of covenant compliance on Rosinter's current bank loans, as the company has agreed with Sberbank and ZAO UniCredit Bank to amend some target ratios and change the way these ratios are calculated, particularly EBITDA calculation.

In our base-case assessment, we assume that Rosinter will report low-single-digit revenue growth in 2012 and 2013. Although the management is taking steps to improve its operating performance, significant recovery is not expected earlier than in 2014. We expect that Rosinter's reported EBITDA margin before impairments and noncash write-offs will remain slightly above 8% in 2012-2013, benefiting from the company's cost-cutting initiatives and sustainable price increases.

Accordingly, we assume in our base-case assessment that Rosinter will generate at best marginally positive free operating cash flow in 2013 due to significant capital expenditure plans to revitalize the company's brands. Therefore, we don't expect Rosinter's debt burden to decrease significantly within the next year. We anticipate a debt-to-EBITDA ratio adjusted for operating leases in a corridor of 4.0x-4.5x. More sizable improvements in Rosinter's cash flow generation and credit metrics, which we don't expect will materialize before 2014, hinge on the new management's ability to successfully execute the company's revitalization strategy. We view Rosinter's management and governance as "fair" as per our criteria.

The ratings on Rosinter are constrained, in our view, by its continuing weak operating performance, relatively low and slowly recovering profitability, and exposure of earnings to swings in consumer confidence and discretionary spending in Russia, its main market.

The ratings are supported by the chain's position as the largest player in the Russian casual dining market. Rosinter benefits from strong brand recognition and a wide restaurant network.

Liquidity

We revised Rosinter's liquidity from "weak" to "less than adequate" after it obtained committed three-year credit lines totaling Russian ruble (RUB) 800 million ($26 million), of which RUB550 million is undrawn, for refinancing 2013 maturities. In addition, the company is finalizing a RUB700 million three-year loan with Sberbank, which is not included in our liquidity ratio calculation. Rosinter's covenants are tested on an annual and quarterly basis. The company is in compliance with all covenants under current bank loans, and has adequate headroom. Based on our projections, Rosinter will likely not breach any covenant within the next two years.

According to our assessment, Rosinter's liquidity sources will exceed its liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. This factors in that the company's investments will not exceed its available sources of liquidity. We estimate that Rosinter's sources of cash in the year to Dec. 31, 2013, include:

-- Effective credit line availability of RUB550 million;

-- Funds from operations (FFO) of about RUB700 million; and

-- A working capital inflow of about RUB54 million.

We estimate that uses of cash in the year to Dec. 31, 2013, include:

-- RUB700 million of contractual debt amortization; and

-- Our estimation of maintenance and long lead time capital expenditures of about RUB100 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Rosinter's improved liquidity position will enable the company to turn its operations around without incurring refinancing risk over the next 12 months. In addition, it factors in management's more prudent financial policy stance, as reflected in its strategy that future investments, as a key driver of future liquidity needs, will not exceed the company's available sources of liquidity.

We could take a positive rating action if the company's operating performance in terms of reported EBITDA margin recovers to pre-2011 double-digit levels and leads to improving free cash flow generation, provided that the company's prudent financial liquidity management prevails.

We could lower the ratings if Rosinter's liquidity deteriorates again to a weak level and if its operating performance and cash flow generation worsen, which could prevent the company from successful refinancing in the future.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Rosinter Restaurants Holding OJSC

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Negative/--