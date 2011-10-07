(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 07- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Anglo Irish Mortgage Bank's (AIMB; 'BB-'/Rating Watch Negative/'B') outstanding EUR2.2bn mortgage covered securities (MCS) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The agency has also maintained the outstanding covered bonds on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as AIMB's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) remains on RWN. Fitch has simultaneously assigned AIMB's Series 7 EUR500m due November 2013 and Series 8 EUR600m due May 2015, both with an 18 month extendable maturity, a 'BBB'/RWN rating.

The downgrade is driven mainly by a review of the decreased likelihood of refinancing a pool of Irish commercial mortgage loans and UK commercial mortgage loans deemed by Fitch to be secured on non-standard commercial assets. Should a sale of commercial mortgages be required within the 18-month extended maturity period, the agency believes, in a stressed market, Irish and non-standard UK commercial assets will have limited refinancing options.

As a result, the agency has increased AIMB's Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) to 70% from 36.8%, equivalent to one-notch cap on the covered bonds rating on a probability of default (PD) basis above AIMB's IDR. This represents an exception from the determination of Fitch's D-Factor as a weighted assessment of several components, addressing the asset segregation, liquidity gaps, alternative management, covered bonds oversight and derivative counterparties risks. Given AIMB's IDR of 'BB-'/RWN, the covered bonds can now reach a rating of 'BB' on a PD basis (compared to 'BB+' previously). In addition, a maximum of three notches reflecting recoveries from the cover pool given a default of the covered bonds can be granted, allowing the covered bonds to be rated up to 'BBB'/RWN. All else equal, a one-notch downgrade of the IDR would translate into a one-notch downgrade of the covered bonds rating. The resolution of the RWN will therefore depend on the resolution of the RWN on the issuer's IDR.

The rating also takes into account the committed over-collateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds being sufficient to sustain the 'BBB' stress scenarios applied by Fitch. The OC supporting AIMB's MCS's current 'BB' rating on a PD basis and 'BBB'/RWN incorporating recoveries given default stands at 51.5%. This compares with current nominal OC at 59.9% or 28.0% based on prudent market value of the cover assets and the publically committed level of 51.5%. The OC supporting a given rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.

As at 16 September 2011, the programme was secured by commercial real estate mortgage loans equating to EUR5.31bn to 169 borrowers. Approximately 14.8% of AIMB's cover pool comprises loans secured on properties located in Ireland, where 9.4% by market value (MV) are located in Dublin. The balance of the cover pool is secured on properties located in the UK where 35.5% by MV are located in London. The properties are diversified across property type, with the largest concentrations in retail (28.4%) followed by hotel (24.1%). Compared to 29 August 2011, the proportion of non-standard property types has increased to 45% up from 20% and is split between hotels (24.1%), pubs (2.7%) and other property types (18.2%), such as leisure, medical, educational facilities, car parks and mixed-use assets. The pool's weighted average (WA) interest coverage ratio of the pool is 2.49x and the WA loan-to-value ratio is 66.4%.

The cover assets residual WA residual maturity is 3.2 years and the MCS bonds have a residual WA maturity of 1.9 years.

The MCS programme benefits from the Eligible Liabilities Guarantee (ELG) scheme which has been extended until the end of December 2011 that guarantees amounts held in the issuer bank accounts. While the ELG provides for timely payment under the scheme, it is possible that the payment default grace period in AIMB's MCS programme may not give sufficient time in the situation of a claim being made against the ELG scheme in the event of the insolvency of the account bank provider Anglo Irish Corporation Limited .

Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis and check whether the OC taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating.