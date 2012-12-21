(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned South Korea-based Construction Guarantee (CG) an Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating incorporates the close ties the company has with the government, given CG's key role in the construction industry and heavy state influence on its operations. The rating also takes into account its solid capital buffer relative to its business portfolio and its strong liquidity position. In addition, the rating factors in its high concentration risk in the domestic construction sector, which is closely correlated with the economy.

CG is a cooperative established in October 1963 to promote the growth and development of the construction industry by offering financing and guarantee insurance services to its members. CG is governed and regulated by the Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs (MLTM) and must obtain prior approval from the Ministry on various operational activities. It sources its business solely from the South Korean market.

CG has maintained its guarantee premiums written to total equity below 0.5x and its total equity to total assets above 90% for the past five years. CG operates under a regulatory capital regime that is modelled after the Basel II capital framework. Its regulatory capital ratio has been consistently above 270% for the past five years. Total guarantee exposure to total equity has been below 20x during the same period, and amounted to 19x in 2011. Fitch stresses that it is crucial for the company to maintain a healthy capital level to provide a cushion for its potentially volatile business portfolio.

CG continues to face the challenge of managing risks inherent within its cyclical niche business. The company is also vulnerable to South Korea's economic conditions given limited business and geographical diversification. To address this, CG plans to diversify overseas to support the construction activities of Korean companies abroad.

Key rating drivers for an upgrade are maintaining its sound financial fundamentals, including a consistently solid capital buffer to support domestic and overseas business growth, prudent risk management of its business concentration in the construction sector as well as business diversification away from the construction sector. Conversely, key rating drivers for a downgrade include a significant deterioration in the credit profile, for example with its guarantee premiums written to equity rising consistently above 2x.