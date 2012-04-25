(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 - Many U.S. REITs are seeing improved earnings and margins of late, though they have been largely driven by a sharp increase in recurring capital expenditures (Capex), which according to Fitch Ratings indicates still-challenged property-level fundamentals. The rating agency discusses this trend in greater detail in a new report.

As such, the recovery in fundamentals is not as robust once recurring Capex is subtracted. The sectors most impacted by the rise in recurring Capex costs are suburban office buildings, strip centers and industrial properties. This is due to the challenging leasing environment resulting from the weak economic recovery. The increase in recurring Capex is also weakening fixed-charge coverage.

Despite the current headwinds, margins net of recurring Capex should stabilize and improve modestly once commercial real estate fundamentals improve and REITs can begin increasing rents.

Fitch views margins net of recurring Capex as more meaningful given that these costs are ongoing in nature, as opposed to deriving margins only from the income statement. Additionally, Fitch includes recurring Capex when calculating fixed-charge coverage on REITs to ensure that all recurring property-level costs are captured.

