Dec 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Places for People Group ----------------------- 21-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Housing programs

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Oct-2009 A+/-- A+/--

06-Oct-2004 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The 'A+' rating on U.K.-based housing association Places for People Group (PfPG) is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a'. The rating also reflects our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood that the United Kingdom (AAA/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PfPG in the unlikely event that it becomes financially distressed.