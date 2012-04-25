(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 - Fitch Ratings forecasts that the Netherlands' budget deficit will be 4.5% of GDP
this year, with larger risks around next year's 3% target following the breakdown in
negotiations over austerity measures and possibility of early elections.
The Dutch Prime Minister tendered his resignation on Monday following the failure of
three-party negotiations over fiscal consolidation measures. These measures were intended to
ensure the government meets its commitment to the European Commission to rein in its deficit to
under 3% of GDP in 2013.
In the context of the eurozone crisis, the increase in policy risk this year is a negative
development. Our 2012 deficit forecast is based on the assumption that no supplementary
consolidation measures are agreed in the near term. While this year's deficit will be in excess
of the 3% Maastricht reference value, it is not inconsistent with the Netherlands' current 'AAA'
rating.
There is a possibility that the government's consolidation measures are passed with
opposition support in the coming days, but this window of opportunity is narrow. The deadline
for submission of the measures to Brussels is April 30.
Early elections in September are probable. In the meantime, a caretaker administration would
be responsible for the day-to-day running of the country. Its caretaker status would not
necessarily preclude further austerity measures being introduced during its term. However, the
electoral cycle would make this outcome less likely. It is therefore possible that no such
measures will be agreed until the autumn, by which point their effectiveness in reducing the
current year's fiscal deficit will be limited.
Our base-case expectation is that the deficit will be brought down to 3% in 2013, with the
public debt ratio stabilising thereafter. However, domestic policy uncertainty has increased,
while financial and economic risks from the eurozone crisis remain significant. If it becomes
clear that our base-case is unlikely to materialise, pressure on the rating will increase. We
expect to conclude a review of the Netherlands' rating by the end of the second quarter, in line
with our existing schedule.
The level of public debt, 65.2% of GDP in 2011, is significantly below that of its larger
'AAA' peers, Germany, France, UK and US (all above 80%). The country's strong external finances
also support the rating. On top of this, the country has a track record of fiscal discipline: in
the 10 years to 2007, public debt was reduced by 23% of GDP. However, this debt reduction has
been almost entirely reversed, with a 20% of GDP increase from 2007 to 2011.
One of the main drivers of the deficit is cyclical: we expect real GDP to contract by 0.8%
this year. This return to recession will have an adverse effect on government spending and
receipts. Owing to high household leverage, private consumption is particularly sensitive to
developments in house prices in the Netherlands, which are falling (down 3.4% yoy in February).
In a similar fashion to the 2002-03 recession, this sector is therefore acting as a persistent
drag on the economic recovery.