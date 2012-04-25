Rationale

The affirmation follows Nestle's announcement on April 23, 2012, that it has agreed a $11.85 billion (EUR9 billion) binding bid for the infant nutrition business of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (AA/Stable/A-1+). We understand that Nestle will finance the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, through internal cash resources and bond issuance.

If the deal goes ahead, we anticipate that Nestle's adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio would fall only slightly below 50% at year-end 2013. Importantly, we expect that within one year of the deal's close, credit metrics will improve, with FFO to debt exceeding our target of 50% for the current ratings. We take the view that the group will further increase the high free cash flow it already generates (about EUR5 billion in 2011), thanks to strong organic growth, an enhanced operating margin, and the impact of acquisitions, which, apart from the Pfizer deal, include two large Chinese groups last year.

We understand that Nestle remains committed to a conservative financial profile and to its current 'AA' rating. We understand that the group will calibrate capital expenditure and any bolt-on acquisitions in such a way that credit metrics, including FFO to debt, quickly bounce back. We note, however, that the additional debt burden associated with this acquisition will markedly reduce leeway for other types of discretionary spending if Nestle aims to achieve its goal of restoring debt protection metrics to pre-acquisition levels in 2013.

In our view, the deal represents a strategic opportunity for Nestle to strengthen its global footprint in infant nutrition, a high-margin and steadily growing segment of the global food industry. Pfizer's infant nutrition unit currently generates 85% of it sales from fast-growing emerging markets and has a robust record of revenue growth and profitability. Nestle has already successfully integrated a large-scale infant and clinical nutrition business, which it acquired from pharma group Novartis AG (AA-/Stable/A-1+) in 2007.

The transaction should not affect our assessment of Nestle's business risk as excellent. We continue to view the group's financial risk profile as modest, factoring in financial measures that are lower than in the past but also superior cash flow generation and a still conservative financial policy.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-1+'. We view Nestle's liquidity as adequate under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by 1.2x over the next 12 months.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate liquidity sources in excess of CHF32 billion over the coming 12 months, including:

-- Surplus cash and short-term investments of about Swiss franc (CHF)7.5 billion, excluding EUR0.1 billion of cash that we consider to be tied to operations;

-- A combined EUR9.5 billion available under two undrawn syndicated loans. A EUR4.5 billion bank line is due in October 2012 but contains a one-year extension term-out option at Nestle's discretion. An additional EUR5 billion bank line matures in November 2015. These do not include any financial covenants or material adverse change clause; and

-- FFO of about CHF13 billion.

We estimate Nestle's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about CHF26 billion, comprising:

-- Short-term debt of CHF16 billion at end-December 2011,

-- Maintenance capital expenditures (capex) of about EUR4.0 billion, and

-- Dividend payments of about CHF6.2 billion.

The 1.2x coverage ratio is at the bottom end of our expectations for an assessment of liquidity as adequate. It also does not include the payment for the Pfizer's nutrition business. We take the view that Nestle benefits from extremely strong credentials on the financial markets and that it will probably shortly issue bonds to finance this $11.85 billion deal. In addition, Nestle benefits from the substantial financial flexibility provided by its about 30% stake in French cosmetics group L'Oreal S.A. , (--/--/A-1+). L'Oreal's market capitalization stood at about EUR55 billion on April 24, 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nestle will uphold a conservative financial policy, continue to generate significant free cash flow, and maintain a financial risk profile that is in line with the current ratings. In particular, we anticipate that adjusted FFO to net debt will fall only marginally below 50% at year-end 2013, after payment for the Pfizer unit, and will then swiftly recover to above 50%, which we view as the guideline commensurate with the current ratings.

We could consider a negative rating action if adjusted FFO to net debt were to drop significantly below 50% or not recover to above 50%, on a sustainable basis, by 2014. This could occur if the group were to make additional large debt-financed acquisitions. Sales or margin erosion could also impair the group's financial measures, but we view this as a remote scenario given the high profitability of Pfizer's nutrition operations, which should round out Nestle's already excellent business risk profile.

At this stage, any upgrade would be a very remote scenario. All other things being equal, we could consider an upward rating action only if adjusted FFO to net debt were to recover to more than 70% on a sustainable basis. We do not view this as a possibility in the next few years because the group's financial measures will likely improve only gradually from the lows we expect at year-end 2013. In addition, very conservative credit metrics along these lines might not fit with the group's financial policy, in our opinion, over the long term.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Nestle S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating AA/Stable/A-1+

Senior Unsecured AA

Nestle Holdings Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating AA/Stable/A-1+

Senior Unsecured* AA

Nestle Capital Canada Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating --/--/A-1+

*Guaranteed by Nestle S.A.

NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.