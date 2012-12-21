(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
Ratings -- Copenhagen Airports A/S -------------------------------- 21-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Denmark
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
Mult. CUSIP6: K3752#
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Feb-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
04-Dec-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$100 mil 5.61% nts due 08/27/2013 BBB- 25-Feb-2010
US$100 mil 5.76% nts due 08/27/2015 BBB- 25-Feb-2010
US$100 mil 6.06% nts due 08/27/2018 BBB- 25-Feb-2010