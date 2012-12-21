(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
Ratings -- Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS ------------------------ 21-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Denmark
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Jul-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
