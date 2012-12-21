(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The financial performance of Denmark-based airport operator Copenhagen Airports A/S and the holding company, Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS, has continued to improve despite the weak economic environment.

-- We are revising the outlook to stable from negative and affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings on the group.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the group's key credit metrics will continue to gradually strengthen.

Rating Action

On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Denmark-based airport operator Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) and the holding company Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS (CAD; together, the group) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings on the group.

Rationale

This reflects the airport's improved financial performance, supported by its exposure to the Nordic catchment area given that Scandinavian economies are holding up better than the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone). As a result, traffic growth has been above the industry average and our previous forecasts. Furthermore, the group demonstrates a consistent grip on cost control, which, combined with its strong commercial operations, underpin its resilient and improving EBITDA margin. According to our revised base-case operating scenario, the group's ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will improve to above 10% in 2012 from 9.5% in 2011. Credit measures remain weak for the group's current financial risk profile, which we classify as "significant". However, we forecast that they will continue improving gradually to a 'BBB-' rating-commensurate level, such as adjusted FFO to debt of about 12%, underpinned by the group's resilient business model and stable cash flows.

Copenhagen airport's solid operational performance continued in 2012, with traffic up by 2.9% through November 2012, which was above our expectations. This is despite the challenging economy that has resulted in a few airlines ceasing operations, including Cimber Sterling in May 2012. Cimber accounted for about 6% of volumes at CPH. As we anticipated, many of its routes have been filled by other airlines, with current seats on offer at about 90% of the Cimber Sterling's seat capacity lost at the time of its bankruptcy. We understand that the airport benefitted this year from a higher number of transfer passengers after Blue 1, the Finnish airline that is owned by SAS Group, consolidated its feeder traffic into Copenhagen from Helsinki. Furthermore, its aeronautical business has gained from improved load factors on some flights. Higher passenger numbers and increased spending at the airport also aided the airport's commercial operations.

We anticipate that the airport will continue to perform well operationally in 2013-2014, underpinned by the Nordic catchment area's economic growth and additional air traffic supply. This is also consistent with our more positive economic forecast for overall economic growth in the eurozone in 2013 of 0% after a negative 0.6% in 2012, followed by a moderate pick-up in 2014 to positive 1.0% (for further details, see "The Eurozone Enters An Uncertain 2013 As The New Recession Drags On," published Dec. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) Given that passenger volumes typically tend to move in the same direction as GDP, we now forecast under our base-case credit scenario that CPH's annual passenger volume growth will be 3%-4%. Furthermore, aeronautical revenues will be aided by an increase in tariffs each April (tariffs are reindexed annually each April; the indexation factor is the Danish consumer price index plus 1%), which could be diluted to some extent by stronger growth of lower yielding transfer traffic. We also anticipate that commercial operations will remain solid and that the airport will be able to manage costs so as to maintain its strong EBITDA margins at above 50%, ranking it near the best of its rated European peers.

We estimate that the group will continue reporting moderate positive free cash flow in 2013-2014, taking into account the dividend leakage needed to service CAD's debt. The group is contractually required to invest Danish krone (DKK) 2.625 billion (about EUR350 million) during the current 5.5-year regulatory period ending March 2015. It nevertheless has some flexibility in terms of the timing.

The ratings continue to reflect our view of the airport's solid competitive position as a natural hub for Scandinavian countries, and strong commercial operations that generally result in profit margins above those of its peers. The ratings also factor in our view of an adequate regulatory environment, which has an established tariff framework through March 2015.

These strengths are offset by CAD's credit metrics, which we currently view as weak for the rating due to high consolidated indebtedness and the group's aggressive financial policy. We assess the group's business risk profile as "strong", its financial risk profile as "significant", and its liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria.

The 'BBB-' ratings on the group are based on the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb-', as well as our view that there is a "low" likelihood that CPH will benefit from timely and sufficient extraordinary government support from the Kingdom of Denmark (AAA/Stable/A-1+), a 39.2% owner of CPH, in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of this "low" likelihood is based on our assessment of CPH's:

-- "Limited" importance to the Danish government; and

-- "Limited" link with the Danish government.

Liquidity

We consider the group's liquidity to be "adequate," as defined in our criteria, despite our forecast that liquidity sources will cover liquidity uses by at least 1.5x over the next 24 months. CAD's primary sources of liquidity are upstream dividends from CPH, and the only liquidity facility at the CAD level is a six-month debt service reserve account. These factors constrain the overall liquidity profile, in our view.

The group's key sources of liquidity over the 12 months from Sept. 30, 2012, are:

-- CPH's cash balances of about of DKK217 million and CAD's cash balances of DKK480 million, which includes restricted cash of DKK138 million in a debt service reserve account;

-- Availability under a DKK2 billion revolving credit facility due 2016 at the CPH level, of which DKK1.825 billion was undrawn; and

-- Our forecast of unadjusted cash flow from operations of about DKK1.5 billion.

The group's key uses of liquidity over the next 12 months include:

-- Capital expenditures that we estimate at about DKK1 billion over the next 12 months;

-- A U.S. private placement of DKK656 million due in August 2013; and

-- Our forecast for dividends from CPH to CAD of about DKK500 million (including dividend leakage to other shareholders) for CAD to service its debt.

CPH's debt and CAD's debt carry financial covenants, which, according to management, were met with significant headroom as of Sept. 30, 2012. We also understand that the group maintains solid relationships with banks.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the group will be able to improve and sustain adjusted FFO to debt of about 12% in the medium term. This would likely be in conjunction with an improvement in economic conditions leading to steadily growing passenger volumes and solid operational performance at the airport.

In the long term, we could raise the ratings if the group's financial performance strengthens through, for example, positive free operating cash flow generation and debt reduction, leading to an adjusted FFO to total debt of about 15%. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if we were to believe that the group's credit measures fail to sustain their improving trend toward the aforementioned rating-commensurate level. This could occur, in our view, either due to unexpectedly weaker industry conditions depressing passenger volumes or the adoption of a more aggressive financial policy.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Copenhagen Airports A/S

Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Negative/--

Copenhagen Airports A/S

Senior Unsecured BBB-