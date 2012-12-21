(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
Overview
-- In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities
(GREs), we have revised our assessment of Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.'s
(NWB Bank) role for the government to "critical" from "very important".
-- The ratings reflect the bank's "critical" role for and "integral" link
to the State of The Netherlands resulting in an "almost certain" likelihood of
extraordinary government support.
-- We are therefore affirming the 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings
on NWB Bank. At the same time, we are removing the long-term ratings from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Nov. 16,
2012.
-- The outlook is negative, in line with the outlook on the State of The
Netherlands.
Rating Action
On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Nederlandse
Waterschapsbank N.V. (NWB Bank). At the same time, we removed the long-term
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on
Nov. 16, 2012. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating actions follow our reassessment of NWB Bank's role for the State of
The Netherlands to "critical" from "very important". In our view: (a) NWB Bank
plays a vital role in providing low cost financing to the Dutch public sector,
which is an important public policy goal. (b) Private sector commercial banks
are typically willing to finance only a small part of the public sector's
financing needs and are not able to provide financing at the same low cost as
NWB Bank. (c) In the absence of public sector banks, the government would
likely have to finance the public sector directly. (d) NWB Bank's
inter-linkages with other entities (for example, Waarborgfonds Sociale
Woningbouw (WSW; AAA/Negative/--)) that benefit from government guarantees
increase the government's incentive to provide extraordinary support.
We equalize the long-term counterparty credit rating on NWB Bank with that on
the State of The Netherlands, reflecting the implicit support the bank
receives from the Dutch Ministry of Finance (MOF) arising from the bank's
public sector mandate and combined ownership by the State of The Netherlands
(17%), water boards (81%), and Dutch provinces (2%). Standard & Poor's views
NWB Bank as a GRE with "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government
support. In accordance with our GRE criteria, our rating approach is based on
our view of NWB Bank's:
-- "Critical " role as one of the State's two public sector banks with a
public policy role.
-- "Integral" link with the government as we consider the bank as an
extension of the government. The bank's Articles of Association limit NWB
Bank's ownership and lending activities to the public sector, which supports
our view of the link between NWB Bank and the government. We note that
although the government is not involved in the day-to-day running of the bank,
it maintains close oversight over the bank's strategy and capital policy.
Following the lowering of our economic risk and BICRA scores on The
Netherlands to '3' from '2' on Nov. 16, 2012 we have revised down NWB Bank's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'a+' from 'aa-'. This is the result of a
lowering of our anchor--or starting point for our ratings--for banks operating
primarily in The Netherlands to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
We recognize that NWB Bank is relatively less exposed to rising domestic
economic risks given its focus on low-risk lending to, or guaranteed by,
public sector authorities. Nevertheless, we consider that the bank will not be
completely insulated from these risks. The bank could, for example, experience
a prolonged slowdown in new business volumes over the medium term as public
sector budgets are cut and investment activity slows down due to stricter
budgeting rules and lower levels of investment in social housing and other
sectors. We note, however, that refinancing needs of the public sector should
continue to support overall business volumes.
The stand-alone ratings on NWB Bank continue to reflect its "adequate"
business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position,
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these
terms.
Our assessment of NWB Bank's business position as "adequate" is supported by
its stable franchise as one of the principal lenders (along with its
competitor and closest peer BNG) to the Dutch public sector. This factor is
offset by its business and geographic concentration.
We view NWB Bank's capital and earnings as "very strong" based on our
expectation that its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification
adjustments, according to Standard & Poor's measures, will remain broadly
stable at around 28% through to end-2014 as sluggish business volumes,
potential negative fair value movements, and the bank levy constrain earnings
growth.
Our assessment of NWB Bank's risk position as "strong" reflects our view of
its continued focus on low-risk lending to, or guaranteed by, public
authorities and our expectation of limited loan book growth.
We view funding as "average" and liquidity as "adequate". This reflects our
view of NWB Bank's wholesale-funded profile in line with other public
sector-focused peers that is well diversified by source and maturity. NWB
Bank's liquidity assessment is supported by satisfactory liquidity buffers and
a large portfolio of central bank eligible assets.
Outlook
The negative outlook is in line with that on The Netherlands. Under our GRE
criteria, with all other factors remaining the same, if the sovereign rating
is lowered by one notch, we would lower the long-term counterparty credit
rating on NWB Bank by one notch.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we were to revise our outlook on The
Netherlands to stable.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+
SACP a+
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support +4
GRE Support +4
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: The Netherlands, Nov. 16,
2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Rating Government Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.
Counterparty Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+
Certificate Of Deposit
Foreign Currency AAA/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.
Senior Unsecured AAA AAA/Watch Neg