Dec 21
Summary analysis -- Prudential Assurance Co. Ltd. (The) ----------- 21-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency AA/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Sep-2009 AA/-- --/--
29-Jan-2003 AA+/-- --/--
Rationale
The 'AA' long-term counterparty credit ratings on U.K.-based insurer
Prudential Assurance Co. Ltd. (PAC) and its wholly owned subsidiary,
Prudential Annuities Ltd. (PAL), reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view of their core status to Prudential PLC (Prudential), the significant
value generated by PAC's large back book and the very strong, albeit somewhat
pressured, view of capitalization. These strengths are partially offset by an
increasing dependence on annuities and with-profits and also the challenging
U.K. life operating environment.
Policyholder liabilities are supported by the inherited estate, which was GBP6.1
billion as at June 30, 2012, and comparable to the year-end 2011 value.
Financial engineering is limited and reserving, in our view, is prudent,
supported by GBP2.1 billion of credit default provisions. We view the
with-profits fund in PAC as a key strength of the Prudential group. It
provides a strong and resilient dividend stream to the holding company,
Prudential. PAC's inherited estate is available to cover losses in the
with-profits fund and in the with-profits fund subsidiary, PAL. The U.K.
insurance business plays an integral role within the financial targets of the
group, specifically to generate sustainable net remittances of GBP350 million a
year by 2013.
We continue to consider industry and economic risks in the U.K. life market to
be elevated, weighing on credit quality for insurers operating in this sector.
This is in part linked to uncertainties from the unprecedented volume of
regulatory changes over the rating horizon. That said, we consider that the
significant value generated by PAC's large back book, including the steady
medium-to-long term stream of internal annuity vestings, combined with its
with-profits offering, provides a greater degree of resilience than many U.K.
peers in adverse economic and financial market conditions.
Capitalization is very strong, based on very strong capital adequacy and
capital quality. We expect that management will maintain capital adequacy at
this level over the rating horizon, but we note the external macro-economic
landscape, in particular the low interest rate environment, is pressuring this
assessment. In our opinion, management retains the flexibility to manage the
capital adequacy of the with-profits fund through a period of heightened
stress. Nevertheless, should difficult market conditions persist, the actions
the company may take to protect the with-profits fund's financial strength
could carry execution risk and may have negative implications for PAC's
competitive position.
In value terms, Prudential's U.K. operations (Pru UK) have a relatively narrow
product range that relies on annuities and with-profits. While we consider
that Pru UK has a very strong competitive position in these products, the
group's strategy is to reallocate capital to products and markets that offer
the most attractive returns. Despite this discipline in capital allocation,
which is likely to somewhat constrain the U.K. operations' growth prospects
and business profile, our prospective view of competitive position remains
very strong.
Outlook
The negative outlook is aligned with the negative outlook on the core
operating subsidiaries of Prudential. Any change in the rating or outlook on
Prudential's core subsidiaries is likely to be mirrored by a similar change in
the rating or outlook on PAC and PAL.
We anticipate that management will exercise its flexibility to manage the
strength of the with-profits fund in response to changing market conditions to
support PAC's capital adequacy at very strong levels, which is a key component
of the group's capital calculations. In addition, we expect that new business
profits, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and European
Embedded Value (EEV) operating earnings, and cash flows will remain resilient.
The transfer from the with-profits fund is anticipated to remain in excess of
GBP200 million per year over the rating horizon.
The ratings could come under pressure from a revision in our assessment of the
core group status of PAC or PAL, if these expectations are not met, or if the
competitive or market environment in PAC's key markets of annuities and
with-profits were to deteriorate.