Summary analysis -- Aeroporti di Roma SpA ------------------------- 21-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/B Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jun-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

10-Apr-2009 BB/B BB/B

07-Nov-2008 BB+/B BB+/B

Rationale

The ratings on Aeroporti di Roma SpA (AdR) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's business risk profile as "strong" because of its strong market position as Italy's largest airport. This, combined with a high level of origin and destination passengers (73% in 2011), has resulted in fairly resilient passenger levels, also during the current economic downturn, and steady EBITDA margins.

These strengths are somewhat offset in our view by the evolving regulatory environment, as the new tariff framework and the related capital spending requirements remain subject to approval from the Italian government, and by the group's "aggressive," albeit improving, financial risk profile.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We believe that weak economic conditions in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) and in Italy in particular, will constrain passenger levels at AdR this year and likely in 2013, because air travel usually moves in the same direction as GDP. In December 2012, we further revised our growth assumptions for real GDP in the eurozone. We now expect negative GDP growth of 0.6% in 2012 and 0.1% in 2013 (for further details, see "The Eurozone Enters An Uncertain 2013 As The New Recession Drags On," published on Dec. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

In the first 11 months of 2012, AdR reported a 1.6% decline in passenger volumes. Accordingly, we have revised our base-case scenario forecast and now expect negative passenger growth of 1% in 2012 and no growth in 2013, reflecting the challenging environment in Italy and for AdR's main airline carrier Alitalia (unrated). However, we project that the company's revenues will slightly increase this year because of an inflation adjustment on aeronautical tariffs, which combined with strong commercial operations and focus on costs, should result in margins remaining steady in the 42%-43% range. We note that AdR's revenues increased by 1.2% and its EBITDA margin improved to 49.5% in the first nine months of 2012.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Under current regulatory guidelines we anticipate that AdR will generate free operating cash flow in 2012 under our assumption that capital spending will be about EUR60 million.

We forecast that Standard & Poor's ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt for the company will improve this year to above the 2011 level of about 13%. This is based on our assumption that lower passenger levels will be offset by a decrease in net debt as outlined in our base-case scenario, given the sale of the Retail Business for EUR229 million in cash completed in September 2012, the repayment of the EUR65.5 million term loan, and the cash collateralization requirements related to debt (Romulus Tranche A1) falling due February 2013. We understand that the company will use all net proceeds from the sale of the Retail Business to repay a part of the EUR500 million Romulus Tranche A1.

The rating does not incorporate the proposed changes to AdR's regulatory and tariff framework. In our opinion, if the new regulation is implemented as proposed, it could lead to an improvement in credit metrics compared with our current base-case scenario, and therefore support a higher rating. This is because the proposed concession agreement incorporates a clear legal framework and substantial improvement in tariffs, to some extent offset by higher capital-spending requirements. However, we do not incorporate such an improvement into our base-case scenario at this stage because, despite considerable progress within the past year, the new regulation remains subject to approval from the Italian government.

Liquidity

We consider the company's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria, and we anticipate that sources will cover uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months, with no shortfall thereafter.

AdR has successfully entered into a new EUR400 million syndicated term loan (completed in May 2013), which will be sufficient to repay Tranche A1 of the debt held by its finance subsidiary Romulus Finance Srl, the balance of which is due in February 2013. On Sept. 30, 2012, the Tranche A1 facility had a net balance of EUR399.5 million, adjusted for cash held in a restricted collateralization account.

Since then, AdR has used net proceeds from the EUR214 million sale of the Retail Business to pay down EUR164 million of the EUR400 million Romulus Tranche A1 commitment, which now stands at EUR236 million.

On Sept. 30, 2012, we considered the group's key sources of liquidity for the next 12 months to be:

-- Unrestricted cash of about EUR48 million.

-- About EUR214 million of net cash proceeds from the sale of the Retail Business, deposited on bank accounts and subject to the repayment of the existing debt.

-- EUR100 million available under a new revolving credit facility, maturing in February 2015.

-- EUR236 million available under the new syndicated bank loan, expiring February 2015. We anticipate that AdR will draw under this facility to help meet the maturity of its Romulus Tranche A1.

-- About EUR150 million cash flow from operations, according to our base case scenario; however, we note that this amount can change if the new regulatory regime were to take effect in 2013.

-- Additionally, AdR had about EUR51 million in restricted accounts, including about EUR43 million in a debt-service reserve account and about EUR8 million in a recoveries account, which we do not include in our liquidity calculations.

We anticipate that uses of liquidity over the same period will include:

-- Gross debt maturities of about EUR508 million, including Romulus Tranche A1. The current gross balance is EUR500 million and the net balance is EUR399.5 million.

-- Capital spending of about EUR70 million; however, we note that this amount can change if the new regulatory regime were to take effect in 2013.

The financial documentation that governs the AdR and Romulus debt includes two financial covenants, which are tested semiannually and which trigger events of default if the thresholds are violated. The covenants are a minimum concession life-coverage ratio of 1.5x and a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x. According to the company, there was adequate headroom under these covenants on June 30, 2012.

We note that AdR's majority owner, Gemina, has a EUR60.1 million credit facility (including an EUR18 million undrawn revolving credit facility ). The loan matures in December 2014 and contains minimal covenants. Although we anticipate that AdR will not pay any dividends to Gemina in 2012, its cash balances and RCF will cover debt service. Gemina's credit facilities are secured by a pledge on the ordinary shares of AdR, representing at least 35% of AdR's share capital.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on AdR's facility from Banca OPI SpA (not rated) is 'BB+', the same level as the corporate credit rating on AdR. The facility matures in March 2015, and EUR17.9 million is outstanding. The recovery rating on this debt instrument is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating is supported by the security provided to lenders and by our going-concern valuation of AdR, which is underpinned by the company's "strong" business risk profile and its exclusive concession to run both airports in Rome. At the same time, the recovery rating is constrained by our view of the company's postdefault exposure to the Italian insolvency regime, which we consider to be relatively unfavorable for creditors.

We have revised our default scenario, given the refinancing of the EUR500 million Tranche A1 and the previous RCF, both maturing in 2013, by the new EUR400 million term loan, and the new EUR100 million RCF maturing in February 2015. Our hypothetical default scenario now expects a default in 2015, owing to a continued deterioration of the operating performance. A default would be triggered by AdR's inability to refinance EUR561 million of its debt maturing that year. As per our hypothetical scenario, we consider the RCF to be fully drawn at the hypothetical point of default. We have calculated AdR's stressed-enterprise value at our simulated point of default in 2015 at about EUR840 million.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade if we considered that AdR will be able to maintain its credit measures commensurate with a higher rating, such Standard & Poor's adjusted ratio of FFO to debt remains above 12% on a sustained basis. This could be supported, for example, by approval of the proposed regulatory and tariff framework as currently outlined. We understand that under the proposed regulatory and tariff regime AdR will be in a good position to meet the required regulatory capital investments from internally generated cash flows. A possible upgrade would also depend on AdR's either improving its long-term capital structure or continuing to refinance upcoming debt maturities in a timely manner, while sustaining its "strong" business risk profile.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we thought that the company would not sustain a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of more than 12%. That could result, for example, from passenger numbers dropping below our current base-case scenario, possibly due to softer economic conditions in Italy than we currently anticipate, which might result in weaker operating performance than under our base case.

