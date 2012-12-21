(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- ERGO Versicherung AG -------------------------- 21-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency AA-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Dec-2006 AA-/-- --/--

27-Aug-2003 A+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the operating entities of the Germany-based primary insurer ERGO Insurance Group (collectively ERGO; core operating entities rated AA-/Stable/--) reflect their core status to their ultimate parent, Munich Reinsurance Co. (Munich Re; AA-/Stable/--). Further positive rating factors include a strong competitive position and a continuously strong non-life underwriting performance. These strengths are partly offset by the continued unfavorable risk-return profile of the domestic primary life insurance operations and by tightened capital as a result of strict capital management.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services regards ERGO as core to Munich Re under its group methodology criteria. ERGO represents an integral part of the Munich Re group's overall strategy, in our view. This is demonstrated by the full integration of the primary insurance business model within the group, ERGO's participation in Munich Re's strategic initiatives, and Munich Re's strongly expressed commitment to ERGO. Accordingly, we expect Munich Re to continue to support ERGO should the need arise. ERGO's contribution to Munich Re's consolidated gross premiums written in the first nine months of 2012 was significant at 33%. Primary insurance adds diversity to Munich Re's risk profile. This was demonstrated in 2011 through ERGO's positive earnings contribution to Munich Re's results, particularly from its German property/casualty business.

We view ERGO's competitive position as strong, on the basis of its status as one of the largest primary insurance groups in Germany. ERGO's competitive strength relates predominantly to its highly profitable franchise in the domestic property/casualty insurance market. In addition, we believe that ERGO's international expansion, which we see as its main growth driver, can benefit from Munich Re's groupwide expertise. However, we believe that tapping organic growth opportunities that meet internal return requirements will remain challenging domestically, especially in the life insurance segment. Although we believe that the implications for new business in 2011 and 2012 year to date from reputational challenges have been relatively moderate, we will continue to closely monitor new business generation and distribution.

We regard ERGO's non-life underwriting results as a core earnings strength. The group continues to benefit from a favorable business mix that is less exposed than its competitors to the competitive motor market. As a result, ERGO performs strongly--particularly in Germany--and better than most of its domestic competitors, in our view. The non-life insurance business has been consistently very strong, reflected in an average combined ratio of 96.3% and an average return on revenue of 9.7% between 2007 and 2011. However, the performance weakened in 2011 for a second consecutive year, reflected in a combined ratio on a fully consolidated segment basis of 99.4% and a return on revenue of 6.3%. The decline was mainly a result of a less favorable performance by the group's international operations, whereas the domestic operations remained very profitable.

The group's underwriting results improved in the first nine months of 2012, as reflected by reported combined ratio of 96.9%. The main profit driver was again the domestic business. However, we also expect the group to continue to successfully implement restructuring measures in its international business, which improved strongly in the first nine months of 2012 with a combined ratio of 99.1%, compared with 104.5% at year-end 2011. In our base-case scenario we expect an overall combined ratio of 95%-96% in 2012 and 2013.

In our opinion, life earnings remain a relative weakness for the rating. The business continues to demonstrate an unfavorable risk return profile. Low interest rates and high numbers of life insurance contracts with guarantees, especially in the German market, hamper ERGO's ability to achieve risk-adjusted returns in line with its parent's expectations in this segment. This became apparent in the 2011 market consistent embedded value results for the group's German life insurance business, which reported negative value in force of EUR2.9 billion. We recognize, however, that, like Munich Re, ERGO applies a very conservative calculation approach compared with its peers (disregarding illiquidity premiums). We think that the operating performance of the domestic life business will likely remain subdued over the medium term because of declining life business volumes and margin pressure from low investment yields. We forecast, however, that the new-business margin will recover toward 1.5%-2.0% (2011: 0.5% including health and international business), based on a new business mix with an increasing proportion of higher-margin unit-linked and investment-type products over the medium term.

We regard ERGO's capitalization as good, but a relative weakness for the rating profile. The life operation is less well capitalized according to our metrics. We nevertheless expect ERGO's capitalization to remain commensurate with our expectation for a core operating entity. We also expect Munich Re to fully support ERGO should the need arise.

Outlook

The stable outlook on ERGO directly reflects that on ERGO's parent, Munich Re. The ratings and outlook on ERGO's core primary operating entities move in tandem with those on Munich Re (See "Munich Re Group," published Sept. 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

We would raise the ratings on ERGO if the ratings of Munich Re were to improve. A negative rating action on Munich Re would trigger a similar action on ERGO. Furthermore, a failure to meet its performance and capitalization targets over a lengthy period could affect our view of ERGO as core to the Munich Re group.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Munich Re Group, Sept. 16, 2011

-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009