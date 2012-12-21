(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

Summary analysis -- China (People's Republic of ) ----------------- 21-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: China

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 712219

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

31-Jul-2008 A+/A-1+ A+/A-1+

Rationale

The sovereign ratings on China reflect the country's strong economic growth potential, robust external position, and the government's relatively healthy fiscal position. These strengths balance weaknesses related to China's lower average income compared with similarly-rated peers, a general lack of transparency, restricted information flows, as well as an economic policy framework that is still evolving to suit its largely market-based economy.

We expect no major policy orientation changes in China following the recent top leadership changes. Efforts toward deepening structural and fiscal reform are likely to continue. We expect the Chinese economy to continue its strong growth while the country maintains its large external creditor position in the next three-five years.

We project per capita real GDP growth in 2013-2015 at 7.3%, less than the 10.2% average rate of the past five years (2007-2011). We expect China's high domestic savings to be more than sufficient to fund strong investment spending in the near future. Standard & Poor's projects that the resulting current account surpluses will keep the country's narrow net external creditor position at close to the amount of its current account receipts throughout 2011-2014.

In our base-case scenario, we project general government debt will increase by an average amount equal to 1.4% of GDP each year over 2012-2015. General government debt should continue to fall as a share of GDP, with the net general government debt declining to close to 13.4% of GDP by 2014. However, we believe China's fiscal position to be somewhat weaker than these indicators suggest. Local governments in the country have significant off-budget debt. Much of this debt belongs to enterprises owned by these lower-level governments. A lack of timely and regular data, as well as questions about the legal responsibilities of local governments for this debt, makes external monitoring of such debt extremely difficult.

More generally, the restricted flow of information and lack of transparency in China lessens support for the government's credit standing. External analysts are less likely to be able to detect early any developments that affect the ability of sovereigns to service debt. This makes future trends in key factors affecting sovereign creditworthiness more unpredictable. It is also difficult to judge the appropriateness of direct government intervention employed in economic management. The lack of transparency could also increase the risk of policy mistakes as the Chinese economy becomes increasingly complex.

China's average income remains significantly below that of similarly-rated sovereigns. We consider this to be another key credit weakness that may exacerbate the impact of errors in economic policies. Standard & Poor's estimates China's per capita GDP in 2012 at US$6,141. This measure signals significant inefficiency in the Chinese economy, making it less resilient to a major shock than a high-income economy. Large adverse economic or financial developments, including developments related to policy errors, could cause more significant and prolonged damage to growth prospects than in a more efficient economy.

We equalize our transfer and convertibility assessment for China with the sovereign foreign currency rating. This reflects our opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by China-based non-sovereign issuers for debt servicing is similar to the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations. The interventionist nature of government policies and the existing foreign exchange restrictions underlie this opinion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that China can absorb potential balance sheet losses with little damage to its credit standing, given its substantial foreign exchange reserves and strong fiscal position. We could raise the ratings if structural reforms lead to a more vibrant domestic debt capital market, a greater reliance on market-based macroeconomic management tools, and a more flexible exchange rate. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if reform efforts weaken, in combination with a markedly weaker economic performance and worsening banking sector credit metrics than we currently expect.

