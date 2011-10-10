(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 10- Fitch Ratings says it will not immediately downgrade
any structured finance ratings following Italy's sovereign
downgrade to 'A+'/Negative from 'AA-'. The agency has already
tightened its rating criteria for Italian transactions based on
asset performance and Fitch's outlook for the Italian economy.
The agency made fundamental changes to its rating criteria
for SME collateralised loan obligations (CLO) in 2009 and
Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in 2010 in
anticipation of a prolonged economic downturn. This summer Fitch
increased further the magnitude of the stresses it applies when
assigning high SME CLO ratings compared with the agency's base
case forecast. The agency also revised its house price forecast
to factor in a larger drop in values for all RMBS rating
stresses.
The base case default and loss rates for consumer
asset-backed transactions are forecast on a transaction specific
basis. On average base case default expectations have been
increasing but are largely offset by the fast repayment profiles
of the transactions
"Fitch's current analysis factors in a further deterioration
of the economic environment. This means immediate changes to
rating criteria are not necessary," says Michele Cuneo, senior
director and head of Italian Structured Finance at Fitch.
If the sovereign downgrade has implications for Italian bank
ratings, this may affect the eligibility of counterparties in
Fitch-rated transactions. If not remedied, this could lead to
rating actions.
The sovereign rating of 'A+'/Negative in itself does not
prevent Spanish SF from achieving 'AAAsf' ratings, when
sufficient credit and structural mitigants are in place.