Dec 21 - In its newly-published Emerging Europe (EE) 2013
Outlook and Sovereign Review, Fitch Ratings says that positive rating actions in
Emerging Europe sovereigns outweighed negative actions in 2012. Sovereign
creditworthiness across the region was bolstered by the upgrades of Latvia and
Kazakhstan and the elevation of Turkey to investment grade. However, positive
ratings momentum has slowed and most sovereign ratings in the region are on
Stable Outlook, while Serbia and Croatia are on Negative and Latvia is on
Positive.
Fitch expects the eurozone - the region's main trading partner, source of
investment and cross-border bank lending - to stagnate in 2013, after
contracting 0.5% in 2012. Overall, Fitch expects EE to grow 2.9% in 2013, up
from 2.3% in 2012. CIS will outperform Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), led by
the resource-rich Russian economy, but a more convincing recovery in CEE is
unlikely without stronger eurozone growth.
EE's aggregate fiscal deficit widened in 2012, and will do so again in 2013. CEE
countries made headway with deficit reduction plans - with notable cases of
slippage - while surpluses in CIS declined. Slow growth is complicating fiscal
consolidation. Only four of 19 rated EE sovereigns will reduce government
debt/GDP in 2013.
The EE regional average current account (CAB) is in balance, although it will
slip into deficit in 2013. Several countries, notably Hungary, Turkey and
Ukraine, face large external financing requirements and this is an ongoing
weakness relative to other EM regions. Current account surpluses in Russia and
Kazakhstan will decline in 2013 with average oil prices projected to fall to
USD100/b.
ECB policy actions in 2012 have helped drive down sovereign external borrowing
costs and slowed deleveraging by Western European parent banks in the region.
Nevertheless, the cumulative bank funding withdrawal from Central Eastern and
Southern Europe (excluding Russia and Turkey) since mid-2011 has been 4% of
regional GDP, with some countries experiencing much greater outflows than
others.
The main downside risk to EE ratings is a deepening of the eurozone crisis,
which would affect the region via trade and financial links. However, ECB policy
actions have mitigated tail risks. Sustained economic recovery, a more
favourable backdrop in the eurozone and continued progress in adjusting public
finances would be positive for sovereign creditworthiness.
