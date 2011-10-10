(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 10- Fitch Ratings has placed India-based Jindal Photo Limited's (JPL) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AA-(ind)' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The RWN is caused by Fitch's ongoing review of the company's deteriorating credit profile in light of its adjusted net debt status as at FY11 following a track record of net cash position over FY06-FY10.

Fitch expects to resolve the RWN by 18 October 2011. The RWN indicates that the ratings may be downgraded or remain at the current level; any rating downgrade is likely to be limited to one notch.

Fitch has also placed JPL's instruments on RWN as follows:

INR750m long-term debt programme: 'Fitch AA-(ind)' placed on RWN

INR305m fund-based bank limits: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)' placed on RWN

INR1,950m non-fund-based bank limits (enhanced from INR1,750m): 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)' placed on RWN