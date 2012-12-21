(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka's Abans Pvt Limited's (Abans,
'A-(lka)/Stable') commercial paper (CP) issue of up to LKR250m a National Short-Term rating of
'F2(lka)'.
The issue has a tenor of up to three months, and will be used to fund the
company's working capital requirements. At end-September 2012, Abans's cash
reserves of LKR1.05bn covered 54% of outstanding CP and debentures maturing in
less than one year.
Non-bank institutional investors account for the majority of Abans's outstanding
CP. Such investors are more likely to withdraw investments at short notice and
could create liquidity risk for a borrower in the absence of dedicated liquidity
backup lines (from banks) covering CP maturities.
In this respect, Abans has confirmed that on average about 80% of its CP is
rolled over on maturity. This, combined with Abans' access to domestic banks as
one of Sri Lanka's leading consumer durables retailers and its satisfactory
balance sheet, mitigates liquidity risk.
Apart from CP's, debentures, as well as deposits at its finance company
subsidiary - Abans Finance PLC (AFP), Abans also has short-term debt of
LKR3.7bn consisting of import loans and credit lines from banks which carry low
liquidity risk. This is because banks are likely to roll these over so long as
the borrowers' business- and financial-risks do not increase materially.
The Stable Outlook on Abans's National Long-Term rating reflects Fitch's view
that the company is likely to maintain a satisfactory credit profile over the
medium-term despite a slowing economy and higher inflation, underpinned by its
strong market position in consumer durables in Sri Lanka.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Consolidated lease-adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR (excluding debt
at AFP) increasing to over 4.5x on a sustained basis (end-September 2012: 4.07x
annualised)
- A sustained weakening in Abans's market share in domestic consumer durables
retailing
- sharper-than-expected deterioration in AFP's credit profile leading to greater
support or capital injections from Abans
Positive: The ratings are constrained at the current level by the group's weak
corporate governance, including the high level of related-party transactions
with companies outside the Abans consolidated group.