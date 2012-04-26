(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited's (MSI) Long-Term Issuer Default (IDR) 'A+'. Fitch has simultaneously assigned its USD1.3bn 7% subordinated notes with interest deferral options due 15 March 2072 an 'A-' rating. The insurer's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating has been affirmed at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.

MSI is a core company of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc (MS&AD), along with Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd (ADI) and Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd's (MSI Aioi Life).

The subordinated notes are rated two notches below MSI's IDR to reflect their loss absorption feature. This feature has led Fitch to accord the notes 100% equity credit in the agency's internal assessment of capital adequacy. However, since the notes are dated and do not include a mandatory conversion feature, they are treated as debt in Fitch's assessment of MSI's financial leverage. The notes issue is expected to have raised MSI's financial leverage to 20% from 13% on a pro-forma basis at end-December 2011. Fitch expects the notes' proceeds will be used to replenish MSI's capital buffer following its erosion by losses in 2011.

MSI's rating reflects MS&AD Insurance Group's diversified insurance underwriting, continued recovery of the core automobile insurance business and its adequate capitalisation. Offsetting factors are the group's exposure to the Japanese stock market and the risk of an unexpected significant increase in estimated catastrophe losses for the financial year ended March 2012.

MS&AD raised its net insured loss estimates for the October 2011 Thai floods to JPY236bn in February 2012, of which the majority were related to MSI. This represented 11.6% of MS&AD's total adjusted capital at end-December 2011.

MSI's capital adequacy was also negatively affected by a downturn in the Japanese stock market due to its heavy exposure to domestic equities. The latter accounted for 23.9% of the insurer's investment assets at end-December 2011. Fitch believes that MS&AD Group is likely to have accelerated the reduction of its domestic equity exposure in January-March 2012. MSI and ADI have plans to reduce domestic equities over the next two years.

Fitch sees moderate recovery in MSI's domestic non-life business, led by the bottoming out of premium income in core automobile lines as a result of upward premium revisions in October 2011 and in October 2010. MSI's premium income excluding compulsory automobile lines for the first nine months to December 2011 (Q3FY12) rose 2.3% yoy.

The group's creditworthiness is further supported by MSI Aioi Life's strong capitalisation. MSI Aioi Life has been cross-selling high margin protection-type products by utilising MS&AD's customer base, providing diversification and stability to the group's overall profitability.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade are a significant increase in insured losses arising from natural catastrophes. Fitch would also consider any significant delays in the group's investment risk reduction, coupled with extreme market volatilities leading to significant investment losses, as negative for the ratings.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade are improved capital position through strengthening of capitalisation and through sizeable reduction of its exposure to domestic equities. However, Fitch does not expect any positive rating action in the near term, as it would take time to rebuild capital to the levels before the March 2011 earthquake.